Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30: Vedic Maths Forum India (VMFI) has launched an artificial intelligence-powered Vedic Mathematics Practice Engine aimed at providing students with personalised mathematics practice through adaptive learning technology. Vedic Mathematics has only recently been granted the status of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The web-based platform, available at https://www.vedicmaths.ai uses artificial intelligence to generate customised practice questions, analyse student performance, and adjust the level of difficulty according to individual learning needs. The platform has been developed to help students strengthen numerical ability, improve calculation speed, and build greater confidence in mathematics through continuous practice.

According to VMFI, the system evaluates each learner’s accuracy, response time, and progress to create personalised practice sessions rather than offering the same set of exercises to every student. It also provides instant feedback, identifies areas requiring additional practice, and tracks learning progress over time.

Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Tekriwal, Founder and President of Vedic Maths Forum India, said the objective was to combine India’s rich mathematical heritage with advances in artificial intelligence to make mathematics learning more engaging and accessible.

“Artificial intelligence enables us to personalise mathematics education at a scale that was previously difficult to achieve. Our vision is to provide every learner with an intelligent practice companion that adapts to individual strengths and learning gaps while reinforcing the principles of Vedic Mathematics,” he said.

Anushree Tekriwal, Director of Vedic Maths Forum India said “We believe the future of education lies in combining sound pedagogical principles with responsible artificial intelligence. By bringing together the proven methodologies of Vedic Mathematics and modern AI, we are creating a scalable platform that can support millions of learners while also providing teachers and schools with actionable insights to improve learning outcomes.”

Founded in 2008, Vedic Maths Forum India has been working to promote Vedic Mathematics through teacher training programmes, student workshops, digital learning initiatives, publications, and collaborations with educational institutions in India and abroad. Its work has received national recognition by being featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. The organisation has also partnered with several State Governments under Samagra Shiksha to conduct teacher capacity-building programmes and numeracy enhancement initiatives.

The newly launched AI platform is designed for students, teachers, schools, and educational institutions. In addition to personalised practice, it offers performance analytics that can help teachers monitor student progress and identify concepts requiring further attention.

The launch comes at a time when educational institutions are increasingly adopting AI-enabled technologies to support competency-based learning and improve foundational numeracy in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

VMFI stated that the platform will continue to evolve with additional features, including expanded practice modules, enhanced learning analytics, and tools to support educators in classroom implementation.

The AI Powered Vedic Maths Practice Engine can be accessed at www.vedicmaths.ai

About Vedic Maths Forum India

Vedic Maths Forum India is an educational organisation dedicated to promoting Vedic Mathematics through teacher training, student programmes, educational research, publications, and technology-enabled learning solutions. Over the years, the organisation has worked with schools, universities, and government education departments to support numeracy development and mathematics education.

Media Contact

Gaurav Tekriwal

Vedic Maths Forum India

Email: gtekriwal@vedicmathsindia.org