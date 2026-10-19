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Home > Business News > Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy

Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy

Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-19 17:19 IST

Bangalore-based Acharya and record-holder Dr. Kumar Vasist bridges classical Vedic Jyotisha, temple consecration rites, and ancient manuscript preservation.

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19: Over the course of a multidisciplinary career spanning more than three decades, prominent Vedic scholar, astro-palmist, and ritual Acharya Dr. Kumar Vasist continues to preserve and practice classical Indian traditions from his headquarters in Bangalore, Karnataka. Combining traditional disciplines such as Vedic Astrology (Jyotisha), Astro-Palmistry (Hastarekha Shastra), and Vaastu Shastra with ancient epigraphical studies, Dr. Vasist has emerged as a respected consultant and ritual authority across southern India.

Born on April 16, 1973, in Bangalore, Dr. Kumar Vasist began his professional path in corporate administration and commercial finance, earning a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) alongside professional company secretarial training. After a successful five-year tenure across multinational corporate sales and public financial risk underwriting at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), he made a full-time transition in 1997 toward his lifelong pursuit: classical Vedic sciences, manuscript decipherment, and sacerdotal ritual direction (Purohitya).

Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy

Beyond consultation, Dr. Kumar Vasist is widely recognized for his authoritative role as a presiding consecration priest (Pratishta Acharya). Over the last three decades, he has officiated at 16 major temple consecrations (Pratishthas) and directed 359 Naga Pratishthas across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. His ceremonial leadership follows strict canonical Agamic procedures—including Shaiva Agamas, Vaishnava Agamas (Pancharatra and Vaikhanasa), and traditional Kerala Tantra Shastra—encompassing multi-day purification rituals, Shilpashastra iconometric verifications, and Prana Pratishtha rites.

Operating out of Bangalore, Dr. Kumar Vasist’s advisory services integrate multiple canonical systems. These include comprehensive horoscopic assessments using classical Parashari principles and Shodashavarga divisional charting in Vedic Astrology, as well as Astro-Palmistry through the holistic correlation of natal astrological charts with palmar mounts, flexure lines, and dermatoglyphics. Additionally, he offers traditional structural and directional alignment for residential, commercial, and industrial establishments under Vaastu Shastra, complemented by his polyglot literacy across 14 historical and modern scripts—including Sanskrit, Brahmi, Nandinagari, Prakrit, Pali, and Pandu Lipi—enabling direct translation of historical stone inscriptions and palm-leaf astrological treatises.

Dr. Kumar Vasist’s systematic documentation of occult sciences and scriptural methodologies has earned citations across leading reference registers, including entries in the Guinness World Records and the Limca Book of Records, as well as hundreds of cumulative recognitions across global and national records bodies. His contributions have been recognized with the prestigious Golden Crown Achievement Award (2015, 2016), honors from the All India Federation of Astrologers’ Societies (AIFA), and numerous state and regional cultural citations recognizing his lifetime dedication to traditional Vedic scholarship.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy

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Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy
Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy
Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy
Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy
Vedic Scholar and Astro-Palmist Dr. Kumar Vasist Completes Over Three Decades Preserving Ancient Indian Ritual Traditions and Epigraphy

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