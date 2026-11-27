Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Provides ₹10 Crore in Financing to Expand Affordable Learning for State-Board Students

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 27: Vidyakul, India’s vernacular-first learning platform for state-board students, today announced ₹10 crore in debt funding from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Since 2018, Vidyakul has built one of India’s largest learning communities for Hindi-medium students, offering affordable courses, experienced teachers and personalized academic support to state-board students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The financing will support Vidyakul as it expands its offerings to reach more students across India.

Strong Class 12 Results and Growing Student Reach

Vidyakul’s latest results show strong Class 12 examination performance among its students in Bihar, alongside growing enrollment and use of its free educational content:

99.8% of Vidyakul’s Bihar Class 12 students who appeared for the 2026 board exams passed, compared with a statewide pass rate of 85% . 70% of Vidyakul students also secured first division.

of Vidyakul’s Bihar Class 12 students who appeared for the passed, compared with a statewide pass rate of . of Vidyakul students also secured first division. More than 1.17 lakh students enrolled in Vidyakul’s paid programs during the 2025-26 academic year .

enrolled in Vidyakul’s paid programs during the . More than 15 million subscribers follow Vidyakul’s YouTube channels, with over 11 lakh students accessing free educational content annually.

Expanding Access to Learning

Vidyakul plans to use this financing to expand its courses, assessments and personalized academic support for students in Classes 9 to 12 across India. The company will also expand its AI-powered tools for answering students’ questions and delivering personalized learning in Hindi, building on approximately 1.2 million questions resolved each month, and will develop pathways for students beyond Class 12.

Tarun Saini, Founder & CEO, Vidyakul:

“I’ve seen what one good teacher can do for a child in a small town. Every year, students from villages in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh achieve results their families once thought were out of reach. That is why Vidyakul exists. With the Dell Foundation’s support, we can reach more of these students and do even more for each one.”

Samar Bajaj, Head of Education, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation:

“Strong Class 12 results can open doors to higher education and meaningful careers. Vidyakul is showing how affordable, high-quality learning can reach state-board students in their own language and at home. We are excited to support its expansion so more students can access the teaching and academic support they need.”

About Vidyakul

Founded in 2018 by Tarun Saini and Raman Garg, Vidyakul is a learning platform built for state-board students in Bharat. Headquartered in Gurugram, it offers vernacular-first live and recorded courses for the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat boards, helping students from Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural India achieve better results and better futures.

About Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation builds pathways that change lives for people and communities around the world. Through their philanthropy, Michael and Susan Dell have committed more than $10 billion to improve education, health, and economic mobility, with a focus on delivering measurable, long-term impact. These efforts reflect a belief that lasting change comes from investing in people – and in the potential of every child. For more information, visit www.dell.org and follow the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation on LinkedIn

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