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Home > Business News > Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation

Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation

Investor Vijay Kedia's timeless lessons on financial asset rotation and how market corrections quietly lay the ground for new opportunities.

Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-28 15:17 IST

Investor Vijay Kedia has shared crucial lessons for investors, stating that markets do not move in a straight line but rather in rotation. He mentioned that every bull market follows a familiar cycle: from opportunity to optimism, narrative, euphoria, correction, and eventually a new opportunity. In a social media post, Kedia explained how the post-COVID period (2020–2026) has been the clearest demonstration of this timeless pattern. He maintained that the Indian equity market, like many global equity markets, recovered strongly in the post-pandemic era.

Vijay Kedia Urges Investors to Understand Market Patterns

Vijay Kedia urged investors to understand this cycle to better position themselves to grab incoming opportunities. He summarized the journey into a few key steps: “Opportunity > Optimism > Narrative > Euphoria > Correction > New Opportunity.” He added, “The asset class changes. The narrative changes. The cycle changes. But the pattern remains the same.”

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According to Kedia, following the pandemic-led crash, equities staged a powerful recovery. Between 2021 and September 2024, Indian markets emerged among the world’s best performers, producing numerous multibagger stocks. “The narrative—India being the world’s fastest-growing major economy—was true. But as valuations became richer, optimism gradually turned into euphoria, and investors needed to moderate their return expectations,” he noted.

Real Estate, Crypto, Precious Metals, and Tech Gain Momentum

According to Kedia, market leadership then began to rotate. Real estate was among the first beneficiaries of this rotation, closely followed by cryptocurrencies, where themes such as digital gold, institutional adoption, and the emergence of a new financial system dominated retail participation. After safe havens like gold and silver witnessed intense rallies, industrial metals and the AI revolution created subsequent powerful waves. “Technology leaders, semiconductor companies and markets closely linked to that ecosystem -particularly the US, Taiwan and Korea – became the new favourites. This leadership too will eventually rotate,” Kedia warned.

Kedia’s Investment Lesson

Concluding his views, Kedia emphasized that while there are different asset classes, different narratives, and different cycles, the underlying pattern remains identical, leading to completely different outcomes for investors depending on when they enter. “A good opportunity creates optimism. Optimism creates a narrative. The narrative attracts more participants. Participation fuels euphoria. Euphoria is followed by correction. And every correction quietly creates a new opportunity,” he concluded.

Also Read: What Is ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’? PM Modi Conferred With Seychelles’ Highest Civilian Honour

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Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation
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Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation

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Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation
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