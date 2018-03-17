Vijay Mallya was detained by Scotland Yard in April 2017 on an extradition warrant. He is out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds. Indian authorities are vying to get him back to the country as the absconding billionaire is accused of defrauding banks and laundering money amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

It was an intense Friday afternoon in the Westminster Magistrates Court in London where Vijay Mallya’s extradition case was heard in the presence of Judge Emma Arbuthnot. The defence of the exiled liquor baron objected to the admissibility of the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming it to be a “series of false statements” against him. While hitting back to the claims, counsel to India said the evidence provided was “three chapters of dishonesty” executed by Mallya.

Mallya’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, explained that the evidence is inadmissible because it falls short of the criminal standards in the United Kingdom. She added the witness statements against Mallya were repetitious and similar, and had no affidavit explaining under what circumstances was the loan taken. Montgomery also claimed the witnesses presented in the case by the Indian government are the bank officials who were actually not involved in Mallya’s case. However, she said that the absconding liquor baron is willing to discuss a settlement with the banks.

Arguing on behalf of the Indian government, Mark Summers of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), rebuffed the claims of Mallya’s defence as nonsense. Summers said that Vijay Mallya has chosen not to give any evidence in the case. “The government of India has established by other copious evidence a prima facie case of fraud,” he added.

#VijayMallya produced before London's Westminster Magistrates Court for hearing in connection with extradition case against him, yesterday, according to London Time pic.twitter.com/ELfDGGOAPN — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

Concluding the day’s hearing, Judge Arbuthnot said that it has been obvious that Indian banks broke several rules in order to sanction the loans requested by the liquor baron for Kingfisher Airlines. The judge further said that the case is like a “jigsaw puzzle” which will take another set of massive evidence to paint the entire picture. “It is blindingly obvious rules are being broken and the banks ignored their own guidelines before giving loans,” she added. Judge Arbuthnot is likely to pronounce her final verdict in the case by May 2018.

