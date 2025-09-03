LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Vikran Engineering shares made a slow start on its date of listing today, September 3, 2025. The share was listed at Rs. 99 on NSE, a premium of just 2.06% over their IPO issue price of Rs.97. Should You Invest?

Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 3, 2025 14:45:23 IST

Vikran Engineering shares made a slow start on its date of listing today, September 3, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around ₹772 crore, together with an integration of a fresh issue along with an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

The IPO opened on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The issue size was ₹772 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.92 – Rs.97 per share with 148 equity share in one lot.  The minimum investment for retail investors was around ₹13,616. Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Vikran Engineering Limited IPO has been 23.59 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

  • Total Subscription: 23.59x
  • Retail Investors: 10.97x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 19.45x
  • NIIs Subscription: 58.58x

(Subscription Data: Aug 29, 2025)

Vikran Engineering Limited: Day 1 Share Price: The share was listed at Rs. 99 on NSE, a premium of just 2.06% over their IPO issue price of Rs.97. For the meantime, on BSE, it listed at Rs.99.70, up by 2.78%.

  • Share Opening Price: Rs. 99
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs.99
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 95

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 13:13 PM)

Vikran Engineering Limited: Company Overview

Vikran Engineering Ltd., a Maharashtra based company founded in 2008. The company is into engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and functions across key infrastructure sectors, power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, railway infrastructure, and solar EPC. It provides end to end services, including conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Tata Capital Plans Massive IPO: Why Is It Bigger Than Zomato, Paytm, And Nykaa Combined Launches?

Tags: ipoIPO newsshare listingVikran Engineering

RELATED News

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?
Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?
Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?
Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

QUICK LINKS