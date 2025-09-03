Vikran Engineering Shares On Listing Day: Was The Hype Real, Should You Invest Now?

Vikran Engineering shares made a slow start on its date of listing today, September 3, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around ₹772 crore, together with an integration of a fresh issue along with an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

The IPO opened on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The issue size was ₹772 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.92 – Rs.97 per share with 148 equity share in one lot. The minimum investment for retail investors was around ₹13,616. Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Vikran Engineering Limited IPO has been 23.59 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

Total Subscription: 23.59x

Retail Investors: 10.97x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 19.45x

NIIs Subscription: 58.58x

(Subscription Data: Aug 29, 2025)

Vikran Engineering Limited: Day 1 Share Price: The share was listed at Rs. 99 on NSE, a premium of just 2.06% over their IPO issue price of Rs.97. For the meantime, on BSE, it listed at Rs.99.70, up by 2.78%.

Share Opening Price: Rs. 99

Share Price (Maximum): Rs.99

Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 95

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 13:13 PM)

Vikran Engineering Limited: Company Overview

Vikran Engineering Ltd., a Maharashtra based company founded in 2008. The company is into engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and functions across key infrastructure sectors, power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, railway infrastructure, and solar EPC. It provides end to end services, including conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

