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Home > Business News > Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad

Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad

Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 15:21 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27: Vipul Joshi & Associates, led by advocate Vipul Joshi, has expanded its immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad, following the establishment of its office in Surat. The firm advises clients on US, Canadian and other immigration laws, covering matters related to overseas education, employment, business and migration.

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As Gujarat’s largest city and a major centre for business, education and professional opportunities, Ahmedabad has a sizeable audience exploring options abroad. The firm’s presence will enable people from the city and surrounding areas to seek consultations on immigration-related matters closer to home.

Adv. Vipul Joshi brings nearly 23 years of experience in immigration practice. After working with Sudhir Shah Associates for almost two decades, he established his independent practice, Vipul Joshi & Associates, in April 2024. The firm opened its office in Surat around three months ago.

The Ahmedabad consultation will help the firm serve clients across central and north Gujarat. Its services include advice on visa applications, US immigrant visas and green card-related documentation, citizenship and naturalisation, immigration compliance and investment migration options. Consultations are tailored to clients’ individual circumstances and the requirements of their cases.

Speaking about the expansion, Adv. Vipul Joshi, Proprietor of Vipul Joshi & Associates, said, “Ahmedabad is an important business and education hub, and many people here are exploring options to study, work, establish businesses or settle abroad. These decisions often involve complex legal requirements, and it is important to understand the applicable rules and procedures before proceeding. By extending our services to Ahmedabad, we aim to make experienced immigration guidance more accessible to people here.”

Anju Shah, Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad, was the chief guest on the occasion. 

Vipul Joshi & Associates currently has consultation in Mumbai and Surat, with Ahmedabad adding to its presence in Gujarat. The expansion is part of the firm’s efforts to reach more clients across the state and assist them in understanding the legal requirements relevant to their overseas plans.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad

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Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad
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Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad
Vipul Joshi & Associates expands immigration advisory services to Ahmedabad

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