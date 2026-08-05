Visa Cut 2600 Jobs Despite Strong Business: Is AI Becoming The Real Reason Behind Big Tech Layoffs?

The payment industry has witnessed some of the biggest corporate layoffs this year, including Visa’s decision to cut about 2,600 jobs globally. But this story is different from many of the workforce cuts due to slowing business or declining profits. The payments giant is restructuring, not because it’s struggling, but to prepare for an AI-driven future.

The company reduced its global workforce by almost 7 per cent. As of fiscal 2025, the company’s annual report showed it had about 34,100 employees worldwide and more than 3,500 in India, spread across its technology and corporate office centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. The company hasn’t indicated how many Indian workers will lose their jobs, but various media reports quoted industry insiders, who said technology and product organisations were the most impacted.

India Employees Among Those Hit

The restructuring reportedly shocked many of the staff. Several India-based employees reportedly got layoff emails between 4 am and 5 am on July 29th. Reports suggested that engineers, product managers and even senior leaders were among those affected.

Employees received severance packages and notice periods, but in several cases, the company allegedly cut off access to company systems shortly after.

Why Is Visa Laying Off People?

Visa has said the layoffs aim to increase efficiency and shift investments to areas that will drive long-term growth, especially artificial intelligence and automation. “I have deep conviction that we are doing what is right for Visa, our clients and our partners as we continue to focus on driving efficiency across the company in order to reinvest in our highest potential opportunities,” CEO Ryan McInerney wrote in a staff memo, excerpts of which were confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Agentic AI, or artificial intelligence systems that are able to execute tasks with little human intervention, has been cited repeatedly by McInerney as a strategic priority. The company is going beyond treating AI as a productivity tool and is integrating it more deeply into its business operations.

Not A Business Slowdown But A Strategic Change

Timing is interesting, as Visa’s underlying business is still solid. Consumer spending remained robust in the second quarter of 2026, and the company continues to benefit from its transaction-based business model, which is less exposed to credit risk than traditional lenders.

It seems that rather than reacting to weak demand, the company is reshaping its workforce for a future in which AI is expected to assume more of the software development, operations and support functions.

AI Reset Across Industry

Industry experts see the move as a sign of wider workplace transformation, not a business slowdown. “The rapidly growing use of AI is changing the workplace from one organised around tasks to one increasingly organised around judgement, problem-solving and decision-making… In a workplace where technologies and roles will continue to evolve, the ability to learn, unlearn and apply knowledge in new contexts will ultimately become one of the strongest forms of career resilience,” said Umesh Kothari, Assistant Dean and Assistant Professor at SP Jain School of Global Management.