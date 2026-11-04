LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 10:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Vishal Fabrics Limited, a textile manufacturing company, reported a nearly 21% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹10.63 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting improved profitability despite a decline in revenue.

You Might Be Interested In

The company’s standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹366.33 crore during Q2 FY27, while profit before tax reached ₹13.17 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.43.

On a consolidated basis, Vishal Fabrics reported a net profit of ₹11.57 crore, registering approximately 20.8% growth compared with ₹9.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit also surged around 61% sequentially from ₹7.16 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company’s consolidated operating profit increased approximately 10.2% year-on-year and 38.3% quarter-on-quarter, indicating an improvement in operational profitability.

For the first half of FY27, Vishal Fabrics reported standalone net profit of ₹17.67 crore on revenue from operations of ₹745.41 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s board approved the unaudited financial results and announced the appointment of Ravindra Bajranglal Bajaj as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2026, following the resignation of Suketu Shah.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

As AI Reshapes Consulting, a Former McKinsey Consultant’s #1 Amazon Bestseller Looks at the Human Side of the Job

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Thar-Borne Men Beat Up Petrol Pump Worker After He Demands Rs 2,000 For Diesel In Bihar, Flee With Rs 5,500

Viral Video: Car Catches Fire With Liquor In It, Crowd Rushes To Grab Bottles; Stunning Visuals Show People Collecting Alcohol Bottles From Water

Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Suspected Blast Near Rajasthan Railway Tracks; Two Pillars Damaged, 2 Trains Cancelled – What Happened?

Caught On Cam: Man Dressed As Sadhu Performs Obscene Acts With Dog On Roadside; Social Workers Catch Him – What Happened Next?

Not For Job, But In Search Of Life Partner – Arrangements For 1500, But 7,000 People Turn Up at Temple Marriage Camp In Kozhikode, Queues Stretch To Highway

Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Kohli, Tom Brady…’ Harry Kane Reveals Sporting Legends Who Congratulated Him On Ballon d’Or Win

Watch Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Public, ‘Leave My Hand’ As Couple Fight In Rickshaw While Another Man Tries To Get In

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

QUICK LINKS