Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, And More

The allotment of Vishal Mega Mart IPO shares is expected to be finalized today, Monday, December 16, 2024. The subscription for the public offering closed on Friday, December 13, 2024, with strong investor participation. Priced between Rs 74 and Rs 78, with a lot size of 190 shares, the IPO received bids for 20,64,25,17,700 shares, against the 75,67,56,757 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 27.28 times, according to BSE data.

Final Subscription Status

The highest demand came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 80.75 times their allotted quota. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) bid 14.24 times their share, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 2.31 times their allocated quota.

Allotment Status

The Vishal Mega Mart IPO share allotment is scheduled for today. Once the allotment is finalized, investors can check their status on the official BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies websites. They can also use these links for direct access.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Vishal Mega Mart shares are currently trading at Rs 97 in the grey market, reflecting a GMP of Rs 19, or a 24.36% premium over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 78, as per sources tracking the market.

Expected Listing Price

The shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. If the current grey market trends continue, the shares may list around Rs 97, representing a Rs 19 premium or 24.36% over the upper price band. However, these figures could change as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of listing performance.

About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart offers a broad range of products through its portfolio of in-house and third-party brands, meeting both the aspirational and everyday needs of its customers. The company operates under a multifaceted business model, including wholesale trading, cash-and-carry operations, and franchising under the Vishal brand.

