Vizhinjam Port Launched; Set To Handle 5 Million TEUs By 2028 As Karan Adani Targets Global Efficiency

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, on Friday announced the operational launch of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the port to the nation, marking it as India’s first dedicated container transshipment facility. The completion of Phase 1 enables a capacity of 1.2 million TEUs. Adani said Phase 2 will complete by 2028, raising capacity to 5 million TEUs. The port’s 20-meter natural depth and proximity to global sea routes strengthen India’s trade infrastructure.

Adani Ports Plans to Cut Logistics Costs by 30%

Karan Adani highlighted Vizhinjam Port’s potential to reduce logistics costs for Indian businesses. “We have to make this (seaport) one of the most efficient ports, not just in the country, but globally, and help the Indian importers and exporters reduce their logistics costs,” he said. Adani Ports aims for at least a 25–30 per cent reduction in overall logistics expenses. The project seeks to reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports for transshipment and position India as a central hub in global cargo movement.

Vizhinjam Port Overcomes Major Hurdles During Execution

Adani emphasized the project’s challenging journey, citing natural and logistical setbacks. “We faced two cyclones, we faced strikes, we had seven million tons of rocks to bring in, which was a big challenge. But I must appreciate that the team has been extremely dedicated and strong in their commitment, and most importantly, I must thank the government of Kerala and the people of Trivandrum for supporting the project even during the toughest times,” he said. The project also endured delays from the Covid-19 pandemic and local agitations.

India Positioned Well Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Despite global challenges, Karan Adani remains optimistic about India’s trade growth. “So I think globally, though there is uncertainty, there is still growth. And we do believe that the South Asia region is going to grow. And if the country (India) needs to grow, trade has to grow almost twice the country’s growth. And we are very bullish that the marine infrastructure, the ports, will be the key enabler in driving that growth,” he said. He views maritime infrastructure as central to India’s economic trajectory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ports Key to India-Middle East Corridor Strategy

Karan Adani addressed the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), highlighting its importance for trade diversification. “I think it is a critical project for the country because it gives an alternate route outside the Suez Canal. That doesn’t mean that the Suez Canal will shut down, but it just gives you an alternate route available to hedge your bets and avoid any disruption, as we saw when the ships grounded in the Suez Canal and affected the whole supply chain,” he said. He sees Adani’s Haifa port playing a vital role.

Focus on Regional Expansion in Southeast Asia

Adani Ports plans further expansion with a focus on the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. “As a country, if we have to be self-reliant in manufacturing and supply chain, IMEC plays a very important role. And that is where, on the Indian side, our ports on the western coast and the exit at Haifa, where we would like to connect and see how we can help the end consumers and the Indian exporters and importers improve their cost,” said Adani. He confirmed interest in Southeast Asian port assets.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: 6 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors