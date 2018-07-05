Airtel has unveiled some of the updated post-paid plans to compete with Vodafone. Airtel updated Rs 799 post-paid plan and now offers 100GB of 4G/3G/2G data per month, while the updated Rs 1,199 plan offers 120 GB of data. Additional benefits of the Airtel post-paid plans include Airtel's Music service, Airtel TV and a one year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999

The price war among the telecom giants has intensified with Airtel unveiling some of its new postpaid plans to compete with Vodafone. Airtel updated Rs 799 post-paid plan and now offers 100GB of 4G/3G/2G data per month, while the updated Rs 1,199 plan offers 120 GB of data.

The major advantage to both of these newly updated plans is that the plan can have up to 3 family members using while the Rs 1,199 can have up to 4 members using it. With these benefits, all calls on local and STD are unlimited and free. Vodafone has a plan which offers the same benefits as the Rs 1,199 plan from Airtel but costs Rs 1,299

Additional benefits of the Airtel post-paid plans include Airtel’s Music service, Airtel TV and a one year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 but only for those who don’t have the subscription already. Vodafone’s more expensive plans include the Rs 2,999 pack which offers 300 GB of data per month, along with unlimited calls.

Airtel is being reported to have crossed the 35-lakh customer mark in its lowest customer base state, Himachal Pradesh.

After the launch of Jio in 2016, the telecom sector has become a turf war for supremacy among the top. The Jio offers have disrupted the telecom market, leading to unprecedented price wars.

With Vodafone-idea merger coming, the battle is likely to become more intense. Customers can expect more offers from all service providers as the merger will bring down prices heavily.

In a report by Forbes last year, Britain’s Vodafone Group confirmed that the all-share deal with Idea Cellular would create a new market leader, better able to contest a brutal new price war.

As per a Berenberg analysis report, Vodafone-Idea group would have 375 million subscribers and around a 36 percent market share, more than Airtel Bharti which is around 260 million subscribers.

