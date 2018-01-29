Entering the price war, Vodafone has revamped its Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan which will now offer 1.4 GB 3G/4G data daily for a period of 28 days. The plan earlier offered 1 GB data every day. The decision has been taken by the company following the revamping of plans by its rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel.

In a bid to give tough competition to Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has revamped its Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan which will now offer 1.4 GB 3G/4G data daily for a period of 28 days. The move comes following, Reliance Jio and Airtel’s revamping of their existing plans. The Vodafone’s earlier plan offered 1 GB data daily to its users. The Rs 198 plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and offers Rs 100 SMS/day free to its users within the boundaries of India.

The company also has a Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer which comes with a validity of 84 days and has a daily data limit of 1.5 GB per day. Looking at plans of rivals, Jio is offering Rs 1.5 GB daily data to users at Rs 149, while its Rs 198 pack offers 2GB data daily. The validity of both packs stands at 28 days and offers unlimited free calls, as well as 100 SMS, free each day.

Airtel has also entered the price war and its Rs 199 plan now comes with a daily data limit of 1.4 GB data. Apart from data, the plan offers free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 free SMS per day.

It does not look likely that the price war prevalent in Indian telecom market will come to end anytime soon. an economic survey has highlighted that the sector is going through stress and companies are going through losses and rising debts. “It is important to note that the telecom sector is going through a stress period with growing losses, debt pile, price war, reduced revenue and irrational spectrum costs,” the survey pointed out.