Waiting For Your Dream Home? RERA’s New 4-Month Extension Could Change Your Possession Date

The wait of lakhs of home buyers may get longer. To the biggest relief of real estate developers, the centre has directed the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) nationwide to grant up to four months to eligible residential projects to compensate for time lost due to the impacts on the supply chain caused by current geopolitical disturbances in West Asia. The move’s objective is to hasten the completion of incomplete ventures, although the extension may further push many buyers’ plans to move to their new apartments.

However, amid this extension, authorities are making sure to emphasise that every delay may not become a valid excuse, as demonstrated in the K-Rera’s decision. Recently K-RERA mandated a builder to pay 16.65 per cent of annual interest to homebuyers for over seven years’ delay in project execution.

Why Is The Government Allowing a Four-Month Extension?

The situation in West Asia is volatile and the recommendation has been made by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The geopolitical crisis has disrupted global supply chains and increased freight costs and availability of key construction materials and equipment. Given the circumstances, the present situation has been declared as a ‘Force Majeure’ event by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

In exceptional circumstances like war, natural disasters or similar unforeseen events, RERA authorities may extend the time limit for registration of projects under Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Which Housing Projects Can Get The Extension?

The advisory applies to registered real estate projects, which are:

The original scheduled completion date falls on or after 28 February 2026.

The new completion date is on or after 28th February 2026

Previously extended deadline expiring on or after that date

Eligible projects may receive a one-time extension of up to four months.

Unlike the normal process, developers can submit a single application. The Centre has asked State RERA authorities to pass a common order for the benefit of eligible projects without additional paperwork and administrative delays.

What Does This Mean For Home Buyers?

Buyers waiting to collect their keys could have to revise their personal and financial plans as a result of the decision.

If you are planning to hold house-warming ceremonies, move out of rented houses or take a home loan on the basis of the earlier possession date, you may now have to wait for longer. The extension is a relief for developers stuck in real supply chain problems but it also pushes back many buyers’ dates of possession.

The ripple effect might be broader still. This year itself, property consultancy Anarock put a number on it, stating that the long-duration disruption in West Asia, the higher crude prices and a shortage of key building materials such as cement, steel, aluminium and copper could put pressure on delivering about 54 lakh homes spread across India.

A Different Look at a Recent K-RERA Order

The Centre has provided a respite to developers while RERA authorities hold builders accountable for avoidable delays.

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority recently directed a builder to pay 16.65% simple annual interest to two homebuyers for delaying possession of an apartment project in Thiruvananthapuram by over seven years.

The authority also directed the builder to complete the project, complete the common amenities, get the occupancy certificate and execute the sale deed within a stipulated period of time.

K-RERA has specifically rejected explanations like demonetisation, floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and labour shortages as sufficient reasons for such a long delay.

The order reiterates an important RERA principle that developers cannot indefinitely delay possession without financial consequences.

Can Homebuyers Make a Complaint?

Yeah. If a builder violates the RERA Act, then the homebuyers can approach their respective state RERA authority.

Individual buyers, associations of allottees and the registered voluntary associations can file complaints. Most states have a mechanism online where applicants can upload builder-buyer agreements, payment receipts, correspondence, supporting documents and details of relief sought after paying the prescribed fee online.

Adequate documentation can often help reinforce a buyer’s case.

What Homebuyers Should Do Now

The advisory by the centre is to prevent construction projects getting stranded due to extraordinary global disruptions. The four-month extension is a welcome relief for developers to deal with supply chain issues.

But for home buyers, it also means possession of many homes under construction could be delayed.