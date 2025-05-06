Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic Concerns

US stocks slipped for a second straight day on Tuesday as Wall Street braced for the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

U.S. stocks slipped for a second straight day on Tuesday as Wall Street braced for the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, with investors grappling with inflation fears and signs of a weakening labor market, The Associated Press reported.

Futures for major indices fell sharply in early trading. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.6%, and the Nasdaq retreated by 1%.

According to the report, the market downturn follows a remarkable nine-day winning streak, the longest for Wall Street since 2004, which ended on Monday with the S&P 500 falling 0.6%.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a third consecutive meeting after a series of cuts in late 2024. However, policymakers are increasingly cautious due to inflation risks sparked by potential new tariffs under President Donald Trump’s evolving trade policy.

Adding to investor unease, American GDP contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter — the first economic decline in three years, the report said.

The tariff-related uncertainty is prompting several major corporations to pull back on financial forecasts. General Motors recently lowered its 2025 outlook, citing a possible $5 billion impact from new tariffs. Clorox shares reportedly fell 3.2% after the company missed quarterly sales and profit estimates and cited “macroeconomic uncertainty” tied to trade tensions in its reduced outlook.

Meanwhile, DoorDash shares tumbled more than 5% in premarket trading after announcing a $3.9 billion all-cash acquisition of British food delivery rival Deliveroo, expanding its reach across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.