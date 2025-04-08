Stocks were soaring on Wall Street early Tuesday, with major indexes seeing impressive gains as the S&P 500 jumped by 3.3%, up 169 points to reach 5,232 points,

Stocks were soaring on Wall Street early Tuesday, with major indexes seeing impressive gains as the S&P 500 jumped by 3.4%, up 169 points to reach 5,232 points, signaling strong investor confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1,380 points, or 3.6%, to 39,346 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose by 3.7%.

The surge came as a welcome relief for stockholders following a rough week, where share values saw a sharp decline on Thursday and Friday. The bounceback follows a volatile trading day yesterday, with the Dow falling 0.9% and the S&P 500 slipping by 0.2%, although the Nasdaq edged up by 0.1%.

Reports suggest that investors were optimistic that some of the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump last week could be rolled back, as several countries have reached out to the White House to open negotiations. Trump himself made it clear in a recent post that he’s waiting for China to call for trade talks.

Today’s rally is helping ease concerns that Wall Street might be sliding into a bear market.

