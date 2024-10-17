Walmart Expands Snack Sourcing From India For US Market

This Diwali, products from leading Indian food companies like Britannia and Bikano will be available at Walmart, with brands such as Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM already accessible to US customers.

Walmart announced on Thursday that it is expanding its food and snack sourcing by adding popular Indian brands like Bikano, Britannia, and Jayanti Spices for the US market in anticipation of Diwali celebrations. The Bentonville-based retail giant aims to source $10 billion worth of goods from India annually by 2027.

The newly introduced range of food and snack products is designed to enhance Diwali festivities. “These offerings will provide a diverse selection of beloved snacks and foods for Walmart’s US customers,” a company statement noted, highlighting products that include premium tea, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, traditional snacks, spices, and festive packs.

Britannia’s offerings, such as Bourbon chocolate cream-filled biscuits, Good Day cookies, and classic Milk Rusk, will be available during Diwali, along with family packs in select US stores. Bikano will launch two festive packs—Abhinandan and Shahi Nazrana—featuring traditional Indian snacks, mixtures, and sweets like Soan Papdi and Gulab Jamun.

Jayanti Spices, a supplier from Coimbatore, has successfully entered the US market under Walmart’s Great Value private label, offering a variety of flavorful spices and herbs, including onion powder, garlic powder, and cinnamon.

VAHDAM, a premium brand known for its teas and spices, is already popular at Walmart, providing an array of spices and herbal products alongside tea options like Turmeric Ashwagandha and various turmeric tea blends.

Additionally, Gujarat-based HyFun, a first-time exporter to the US market, will be featured under the Great Value brand, offering frozen products such as tater tots and seasoned hash browns at competitive prices.

Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Sourcing, Andrea Albright, expressed excitement about showcasing India’s rich culture and traditions to US customers during the holiday season and beyond.