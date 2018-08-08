The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved Walmart's proposed acquisition of e-shopping site Flipkart. Earlier in May this year, Walmart had announced about its plan to acquire 77% stake in e-shopping portal. Marketers said that the proposed acquisition of Flipkart was Walmart's till date biggest takeover.

Walmart’s proposed acquisition of e-shopping site Flipkart has been approved by the Competition Commission on Wednesday. Earlier in May this year, Walmart had announced about its plan to acquire 77% stake in e-shopping portal. Marketers said that the proposed buyout of Flipkart was Walmart’s till date biggest takeover. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a tweet on Wednesday said that the proposed acquisition of Flipkart Private Limited by Wal-Mart International Holding, Inc. The Competition Commission of India is also responsible for keeping a check on unfair business practice in the business industry.

Also Read: Thailand court says Dawood Ibrahim’s associate Jhingra is Indian not Pakistani

Following the approval by Competition Commission of India (CCI), the move will now allow both the companies to close the deal. Walmart earlier on May 9 said that it will pay $16 billion to acquire 77% stake in Flipkart, therefore making one of the biggest acquisition. After announcing the deal, Walmart sought the permission from the CCI to approve the deal saying that its proposed acquisition was not creating any competition concerns.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More