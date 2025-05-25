Walmart, Ford, Shein & Adidas to Raise Prices Due to Trump’s Tariffs – Check Full List Here

Trump's tariffs are set to impact American consumers with price hikes on a range of goods, from groceries and clothing to toys and vehicles.

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, including a 10% baseline on most imports and a 30% levy on Chinese goods, are set to impact American consumers with price hikes on a variety of products, from groceries and clothing to toys and vehicles. A growing list of major companies, including Walmart, Ford, Shein, and Adidas, have announced they will raise prices as a result of the increased costs from these tariffs, raising concerns among consumers.

The Trump administration’s tariff policies have resulted in financial strain for many businesses, and retailers have been clear that they won’t be able to absorb the additional costs, as Trump had suggested. Instead, these companies will pass on the increased expenses to American shoppers.

Here’s a closer look at the companies that are set to raise prices, according to a report published by CNN:

Walmart

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., announced on April 15 that it would soon increase prices due to the tariffs, particularly on products imported from China. CEO Douglas McMillon expressed concerns about the high cost of tariffs, emphasising that while Walmart aims to keep prices as low as possible, the magnitude of the tariffs makes that increasingly difficult.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” McMillon said during an earnings call, CNN reported.

John David Rainey, Walmart’s CFO, confirmed that price changes would likely take effect by the end of May, with a significant increase expected in June.

Mattel

On May 6, toy manufacturer Mattel also joined the growing list of companies impacted by tariffs. CEO Ynon Kreiz revealed that the company would raise prices in response to the tariffs. Mattel is particularly concerned about the 100% tariff threat from Trump, who had warned that Mattel could lose its largest market — the U.S.—if such tariffs were imposed.

“Under the current scenarios we are considering,” Kreiz reportedly said, “I expect 40% to 50% of our products to remain priced at $20 or less.” He also advocated for zero tariffs on toys and games globally.

Best Buy

Best Buy, a leading electronics retailer, warned in March that its vendors across the entire product range would pass some level of tariff costs onto the retailer, which in turn would likely raise prices for American consumers. While some electronic components and devices are temporarily exempt, those exemptions won’t last forever.

For instance, Nintendo delayed the pre-order date for its upcoming Switch 2 console due to tariff concerns. Despite this, the company has stated that the pricing for the console would remain at $450, though the accessories would face price adjustments due to the evolving market conditions.

Sony’s CFO, Lin Tao, echoed similar sentiments, stating that PlayStation products may also see price increases: “we may pass on the price,” Tao said, per CNN.

Shein and Temu

Chinese retailers Shein and Temu, which were once exempt from tariffs due to the “de minimis” exemption, will now be raising prices after Trump’s executive order eliminated that exemption. Both companies confirmed that rising operating costs would lead to price adjustments.

Shein and Temu each released notices stating they would implement price increases starting April 25. Shein’s price hikes were visible almost immediately; a bathing suit set that previously cost $4.39 was raised to $8.39, marking a 91% increase, as reported by CNN. Similarly, two patio chairs listed on Temu were priced at $61.72 before the tariff adjustment, but the next day, they were listed at $70.17.

Ford and Subaru

In the auto industry, Ford and Subaru have warned that their prices will rise due to the tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts. Ford’s CFO, Sherry House, reportedly said the company expects a price hike of up to 1.5% for U.S. cars in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, Subaru has also confirmed that it will increase U.S. prices “to offset increased costs” due to tariffs. However, Subaru did not specify how much the price increases would be.

“The changes were made to offset increased costs while maintaining a solid value proposition for the customer,” CNN quoted a Subaru of America spokesperson as saying. “Subaru pricing is not based on the country of origin of its products.”

Procter & Gamble and Stanley Black & Decker

Procter & Gamble, the maker of household goods like Pampers, Tide, and Charmin, indicated on April 24 that it would raise prices on some products in response to tariff-related cost increases. CEO Jon Moeller told CNBC that “there will likely” be price increases, acknowledging that tariffs are inherently inflationary.

Similarly, Stanley Black & Decker, known for its power tools, raised prices by high single digits in April due to tariffs and indicated that another price hike would take place later in the year.

Adidas

Adidas has also raised concerns about the impact of Trump’s tariffs on its U.S. operations. The company acknowledged that while the uncertainty around trade negotiations persists, increased tariffs would inevitably lead to higher costs for consumers.

“Given the uncertainty around the negotiations between the US and the different exporting countries, we do not know what the final tariffs will be,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in an earnings release on April 29, according to CNN. “Cost increases due to higher tariffs will eventually cause price increases.”