American multinational retail corporation Walmart is set to join hands with e-commerce site Flipkart to expand its business and invest $7 billion in India. The Walmart Inc will become the biggest company to invest in India. As per sources, Flipkart will be making this deal to beat its arch-rival Amazon.com.inc.in. Currently, Amazon is the largest online market. If the deal between Walmart and Flipkart happened then the table will turn around and Flipkart will emerge as the biggest online shopping platform.

