Want A 800+ Credit Score? Dodge These 5 Common Financial Mistakes RIGHT NOW!

Want easy loans and low interest rates? Keep that credit score looking sharp! A high score gets you better deals and bigger approvals. But a poor score? Say hello to rejections or expensive interest.

Let’s be real—life’s expensive, and your credit card knows it. It’s basically your financial BFF… until it turns into that toxic friend who convinces you to buy a $300 air fryer at 2 a.m. Swiping is easy, but forgetting to pay on time? That’s where the drama starts. Late payments, maxing out limits, or treating your card like Monopoly money can trash your credit score faster than you can say “minimum payment.” So unless you want your credit score crying in a corner, treat that plastic with some respect. Use it smart, pay on time, and stay fabulous

What Are Credit Scores?

Think of your credit score (aka CIBIL score) as your financial report card. It’s a number that shows how trustworthy you are with money—like how well you pay bills, use credit, and manage loans. Calculated by credit bureaus, it’s based on your payment history, credit usage, and more. A high score? You’re golden—hello, low interest rates and faster loan approvals! A low one? Not so much. So yes, your credit score does open (or close) financial doors.

Utilizing credit/credit cards only benefits you when you have discipline and stick to the plan. The purpose is to reap the benefits, but if you’re maxing out credit cards from paying bills, etc. and not paying them off, you’ll only dig yourself a hole. Know what you’re doing. — B. Sade (@brittanisade) October 4, 2022 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here Are The Top 5 Ways To Avoid Credit Mistakes Want easy loans and low interest rates? Keep that credit score looking sharp! A high score gets you better deals and bigger approvals. But a poor score? Say hello to rejections or expensive interest. And nope, it’s not just missed payments that hurt your score—there are other sneaky slip-ups too. So, if you’re swiping that card like a pro, make sure you’re not making these common mistakes. Let’s dive into what not to do with your credit card!

Paying Only the Minimum Due

Paying just the minimum due on your credit card keeps your account active—but it doesn’t save you from interest charges. Over time, you end up paying much more than you spent, and your credit score takes a hit due to the high outstanding balance. No Credit Mix

Lenders like to see that you can handle different types of credit responsibly. If you only use one type (say, just credit cards), it shows limited credit behavior. A mix of credit card, personal loan, and long-term credit like a home loan reflects financial maturity and boosts your score. Maxing Out Your Credit Card

Using your full credit limit often? That’s a red flag. High credit utilization (above 30%) suggests you’re financially stretched, even if you pay on time. This can lower your score, as lenders prefer borrowers who manage their credit usage wisely. Delaying Bill Payments

Your credit card offers a grace period—usually up to 45 days—but missing the actual due date can cost you. Late payments are reported to credit bureaus and stay on your report, pulling your score down. Always pay at least by the due date to stay in the clear. Being a Guarantor for Defaulters

When you co-sign or guarantee someone else’s loan, you become responsible if they default. Even if you’re not the borrower, their missed payments can damage your credit score. Only be a guarantor if you’re absolutely confident in their repayment ability.

Also Read: Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK Report