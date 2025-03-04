Want To Watch Cricket For Free? These Jio & Vi Plans Offer 3-Month JioHotstar Access – Here’s How It Works

Jio and Vi offer free JioHotstar access with select prepaid plans. Enjoy live Champions Trophy streaming with data add-ons and unlimited calling options.

Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema have officially joined forces to launch JioHotstar, a brand-new OTT streaming platform. The merger comes just in time for the Champions Trophy, and cricket enthusiasts are on the lookout for free streaming options. Several telecom operators, including Jio and Vi, have introduced budget-friendly prepaid plans that offer a three-month free subscription to JioHotstar.

If you’re eager to stream the Champions Trophy without breaking the bank, here are some of the best plans currently available.

Jio’s Best Plans with Free JioHotstar Subscription

Jio’s ₹195 Data Pack

For users who need extra data along with free JioHotstar access, Jio has introduced a ₹195 cricket data pack. This 90-day plan includes:

15GB of 4G/5G data

JioHotstar Mobile (Ad-Supported) subscription for 3 months

HD streaming on one device at a time

This data-only add-on is perfect for those who already have an active Jio plan but need additional data and live sports access.

Jio’s ₹949 Prepaid Plan

If you need a comprehensive prepaid plan, Jio’s ₹949 plan is a solid choice. With a validity of 84 days, this plan includes:

2GB of 4G data per day

Unlimited 5G data (for eligible users)

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS per day

3 months of JioHotstar Mobile subscription

This plan is great for those who stream regularly and need high-speed data for an extended period.

Vi Plans Offering Free JioHotstar Subscription

Vi’s ₹151 Data Pack

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a ₹151 add-on plan tailored for cricket fans. This 30-day pack includes:

4GB of data

3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Ideal for users who just need temporary extra data to watch matches on the go.

Vi’s ₹169 Data Pack

Another Vi add-on plan, the ₹169 pack, offers:

8GB of total data

30-day validity

Free 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

This plan doubles the data benefits compared to the ₹151 pack, making it a better choice for heavy users.

Vi’s ₹469 Prepaid Plan

For those looking for a standard prepaid plan with extra benefits, Vi’s ₹469 plan includes:

2.5GB of data per day

Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day

Unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM (Binge All Night)

Weekend Data Rollover

Data Delight feature (additional data benefits)

3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

With additional perks like Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight, this plan is a value-for-money option for users who stream frequently.

Airtel and BSNL Plans Awaiting Official Details

Apart from Jio and Vi, Airtel and BSNL are also rumored to have launched new prepaid plans that include JioHotstar access. However, as of now, their websites have not been updated with the complete details, leaving customers waiting for official confirmation.

Best Plan for Your Needs

With multiple options available, users can choose based on their specific requirements:

Need just data + streaming? ➝ Jio ₹195 or Vi ₹151/₹169 add-ons

Want a full prepaid plan? ➝ Jio ₹949 or Vi ₹469 plans

Want unlimited data and voice calling? ➝ Jio ₹949 plan

As cricket fever grips the nation, these budget-friendly plans ensure that fans don’t miss out on live Champions Trophy action.

