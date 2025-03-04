Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Want To Watch Cricket For Free? These Jio & Vi Plans Offer 3-Month JioHotstar Access – Here’s How It Works

Want To Watch Cricket For Free? These Jio & Vi Plans Offer 3-Month JioHotstar Access – Here’s How It Works

Jio and Vi offer free JioHotstar access with select prepaid plans. Enjoy live Champions Trophy streaming with data add-ons and unlimited calling options.

Want To Watch Cricket For Free? These Jio & Vi Plans Offer 3-Month JioHotstar Access – Here’s How It Works


Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema have officially joined forces to launch JioHotstar, a brand-new OTT streaming platform. The merger comes just in time for the Champions Trophy, and cricket enthusiasts are on the lookout for free streaming options. Several telecom operators, including Jio and Vi, have introduced budget-friendly prepaid plans that offer a three-month free subscription to JioHotstar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If you’re eager to stream the Champions Trophy without breaking the bank, here are some of the best plans currently available.

Jio’s Best Plans with Free JioHotstar Subscription

Jio’s ₹195 Data Pack

For users who need extra data along with free JioHotstar access, Jio has introduced a ₹195 cricket data pack. This 90-day plan includes:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • 15GB of 4G/5G data
  • JioHotstar Mobile (Ad-Supported) subscription for 3 months
  • HD streaming on one device at a time

This data-only add-on is perfect for those who already have an active Jio plan but need additional data and live sports access.

Jio’s ₹949 Prepaid Plan

If you need a comprehensive prepaid plan, Jio’s ₹949 plan is a solid choice. With a validity of 84 days, this plan includes:

  • 2GB of 4G data per day
  • Unlimited 5G data (for eligible users)
  • Unlimited voice calls
  • 100 SMS per day
  • 3 months of JioHotstar Mobile subscription

This plan is great for those who stream regularly and need high-speed data for an extended period.

Vi Plans Offering Free JioHotstar Subscription

Vi’s ₹151 Data Pack

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a ₹151 add-on plan tailored for cricket fans. This 30-day pack includes:

  • 4GB of data
  • 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

Ideal for users who just need temporary extra data to watch matches on the go.

Vi’s ₹169 Data Pack

Another Vi add-on plan, the ₹169 pack, offers:

  • 8GB of total data
  • 30-day validity
  • Free 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

This plan doubles the data benefits compared to the ₹151 pack, making it a better choice for heavy users.

Vi’s ₹469 Prepaid Plan

For those looking for a standard prepaid plan with extra benefits, Vi’s ₹469 plan includes:

  • 2.5GB of data per day
  • Unlimited calls & 100 SMS per day
  • Unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM (Binge All Night)
  • Weekend Data Rollover
  • Data Delight feature (additional data benefits)
  • 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

With additional perks like Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight, this plan is a value-for-money option for users who stream frequently.

Airtel and BSNL Plans Awaiting Official Details

Apart from Jio and Vi, Airtel and BSNL are also rumored to have launched new prepaid plans that include JioHotstar access. However, as of now, their websites have not been updated with the complete details, leaving customers waiting for official confirmation.

Best Plan for Your Needs

With multiple options available, users can choose based on their specific requirements:

  • Need just data + streaming? ➝ Jio ₹195 or Vi ₹151/₹169 add-ons
  • Want a full prepaid plan? ➝ Jio ₹949 or Vi ₹469 plans
  • Want unlimited data and voice calling? ➝ Jio ₹949 plan

As cricket fever grips the nation, these budget-friendly plans ensure that fans don’t miss out on live Champions Trophy action.

ALSO READ: Restaurants vs. Food Delivery Giants: NRAI Challenges Swiggy and Zomato

Filed under

IPL 2025 MATCH JioHotstar FREE JioHotstar free subscription

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

6 Reasons To Switch To Hero Fincorp’s Instant Loan App For Borrowing Loan

6 Reasons To Switch To Hero Fincorp’s Instant Loan App For Borrowing Loan

China Developing “World’s Biggest” Aircraft Carrier That Could Compete With USS Gerald R. Ford

China Developing “World’s Biggest” Aircraft Carrier That Could Compete With USS Gerald R. Ford

Arab Leaders Meet Again to Discuss Alternative to Trump’s Gaza ‘Riviera’ Plan

Arab Leaders Meet Again to Discuss Alternative to Trump’s Gaza ‘Riviera’ Plan

Pause in US Military Aid To Ukraine Makes Peace ‘More Distant’, Says France

Pause in US Military Aid To Ukraine Makes Peace ‘More Distant’, Says France

Jamia Protest: Delhi HC Stays Suspension Of Many Students For Protesting In Campus Without Permission

Jamia Protest: Delhi HC Stays Suspension Of Many Students For Protesting In Campus Without Permission

Entertainment

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To Girlfriend Before Oscars Speech

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard