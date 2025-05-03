Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett said, "There’s no question that trade can be an act of war, and I think it’s led to bad things".

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett said, "There’s no question that trade can be an act of war, and I think it’s led to bad things".

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said on Saturday, “There’s no question that trade can be an act of war, and I think it’s led to bad things”, in an apparent reference to the tensions stirred by the Trump administration’s tariff policies, which have contributed to uncertainty in business and trade relations, Reuters reported. Addressing a crowded hall at the company’s 60th annual meeting on Saturday, Buffett offered a range of insights on business, trade and investment strategies amid a volatile global economic landscape.

While Buffett avoided political questions, his remarks pointed toward the “winner-take-all” mentality that he suggested has defined recent U.S. policy. “The United States, we’ve won. We’ve become an incredibly important country, starting from nothing 250 years ago,” Buffett said, according to Reuters. “It’s a big mistake in my view when you have seven and a half billion people that don’t like you very well, and you have 300 million that are crowing in some way about how well they’ve done.”

Calling for greater global prosperity and cooperation, he continued, “I don’t think it’s right, and I don’t think it’s wise. I do think that the more support and the more prosperous the rest of the world becomes, it won’t be in our expense.” His comments were met with applause from the audience, the report said.

Buffett’s Caution on Current Investment Landscape

While Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio has thrived during a turbulent market period, with the company’s share price rising 18.9% this year—compared to a 3.3% drop in the S&P 500—Buffett expressed caution about current investment opportunities. “Great deals are very unlikely to happen tomorrow, but not in five years,” he reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Noting that Berkshire Hathaway has been a net seller of stocks for ten consecutive quarters, Buffett emphasised the importance of being “very, very, very opportunistic,” revealing that Berkshire came close to spending $10 billion recently on a potential acquisition.

Stocks Or Real Estate?

When asked by a shareholder from Toronto why Berkshire Hathaway isn’t investing more in real estate, Buffett reportedly said, “Well, in respect to real estate, it’s so much harder than stocks in terms of negotiation of deals, time spent, and involvement of multiple parties.”

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Settles With Maine Over Funding Freeze in Dispute Over Transgender Athletes