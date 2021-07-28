Waseem Amrohi is not just an ordinary name, his enthralling realm of work in digital & movie marketing industry makes him extraordinary! Apart from that ,Waseem Amrohi is also known for his incredible social endeavours and his empathetic attitude coupled with immense generosity.

He is fully committed towards the upliftment of underprivileged community, specially doing his every bit to help the workers hailing from India and based in Dubai & Abu Dhabi for work purposes during this tough pandemic period , to give them right guidance and support in form of proper education , financial assistance, meal supply and also help with COVID-19 Vaccination drive.

On top of that Waseem Amrohi is also COO of Anza Investment Group , a Dubai- based investment company & a group of companies of his Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al nehayan. He gives credit to his beloved father Syed Ateequl hasan, who is now no more with him. For teaching him the important life learnings & the meaning of real gratitude.

More than 50+ coveted awards like BBC National Award , Mid-day Award and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for multiple digital marketing campaigns are part of his huge line- ups of achievements , to name but a few. Waseem Amrohi’s work, be it revolving around community empowerment or professional work, is marked by sheer perfection & solid work ethic, also making him a marketing sage who has been part of over 450+ brands & 70+ movies involving both national and international acclaimed films.