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Home > Business News > Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders

Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders

Waterways Leisure Tourism has proposed a 1:10 stock split to improve liquidity and make its shares more affordable. Here's what the move means for shareholders.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders
Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 17:41 IST

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, the company that runs Cordelia Cruises, has announced a split of its equity shares in the ratio of 1:10. The move aims to make the stock affordable to investors and improve trading activity. The company’s board on Friday approved the proposal and it now goes to shareholders for their approval.

In its meeting held on July 10, the board approved the proposal to subdivide every existing equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re. 1 each.

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The company has also approved necessary amendments to the Capital Clause of its Memorandum of Association to incorporate the amended face value and the increased number of shares resulting from the split.

What will change for shareholders?

The face value of each share will be reduced but the total share capital of the company will remain the same.

Authorised share capital will continue to be Rs. 100.05 crore. But the number of authorised shares will increase from about 10 crore shares of Rs. 10 each to more than 100 crore shares with a face value of Re. 1 each.

Similarly, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital will remain at ₹ 72.39 crore. The only catch is that the number of shares outstanding will be increased ten times over — from roughly 7.24 crore shares to nearly 72.39 crore shares.

The company also stated that shareholders will not have any fractional share issues as the split is being carried out in a clean 1:10 ratio.

Why is the company doing this? 

Stock splits are usually done to make shares more accessible for retail investors and Waterways Leisure Tourism says this is the point of this move.

The split is expected to improve liquidity in the stock, encourage more participation from investors and help expand its shareholder base, the company said in its exchange filing.

It also said the move does not change the fundamentals of the company, its overall capital structure or the intrinsic value of the business. Existing shareholders continue to hold the same percentage of the company after the split.

When will the split take effect?

The proposed stock split is also subject to shareholders’ approval and regulatory clearances. Once it receives these approvals, the company said it should complete the whole process in about three months.

The split itself doesn’t add any incremental value for investors. Instead, it increases the number of shares and reduces the price per share in proportion, making the stock more tradable without changing the overall value of their investment.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Can You Travel With WhatsApp, Screenshot or PDF Copy of Your Train Ticket? Here’s What New Rules Say

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders
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Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders
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