Waterways Leisure Tourism Posts Rs 27 Crore Q1 Profit, Revenue Rises; What Do The Numbers Say?

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, the parent company of Cordelia Cruises, announced its first quarterly results since its listing on stock exchanges this month. The company posted solid topline expansion year-over-year as well as sequentially, alongside a sequential profit increase in the April-June quarter, but due to a decline in profitability, net profit fell on an annual basis over Apr-Jun 2025. The company for the April to June 2026 period reported revenue from operations of Rs 190 crore, as against 176 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year (YoY growth of 8%). Sequentially, revenue grew 23%, with revenue from operations at 154 crore in March ’26 (Jan-Mar 2026) due to higher demand from the company’s cruise business.

For Apr-June 2026, the profit was Rs 27.3 crore, which is up 58% YoY from 17.3 crore in the Mar quarter of this year.

On a year-on-year basis, the company’s net profit fell by 27% YoY from 37.3 crore in Apr-Jun FY26. The company’s standalone profit before tax grew from 29.1 crore to 37.6 crore, quarter on quarter. Total income stood at ₹192.4 crore, while total expenses jumped to ₹154.8 crore majorly due to an increase in operating, employee and finance-related expenses.

Shares plunge over 9% on Q1 results; Here’s why

Waterways Leisure Tourism reported robust revenues and improved Q-o-Q profits, but investors have booked profits after the results announcements.

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd traded down ₹82.55, or 9.06%, at ₹829.10 apiece on Thursday. The counter opened at ₹889.05, reached a high of ₹889.05 during the day’s trade, and then slipped to a low of ₹823.05. The scrip, listed earlier this month, hit a high of ₹925.05 and a low of ₹623.30 in its previous 52 weeks.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Share Price Details

Waterways Leisure Tourism Share Price Details Current Price Rs 829.10 Change Rs 82.55 (9.06%) Previous Close Rs 911.65 Opening Price Rs 889.05 Day’s High Rs 889.05 Day’s Low Rs 823.05 52-Week High Rs 925.05 52-Week Low Rs 623.30

Expansion Plans On Track

The cruise line continues to invest in expanding its fleet. As per the notes to the quarterly results, it has paid USD 6 million as an advance for its upcoming cruise vessel, “SUN”, as per the agreement with the ship’s owner. The company is expected to begin delivering the vessel after March 2027.

The company also provided an unsecured loan of Rs 47.3 crore to its wholly owned overseas subsidiary during the quarter. The loan is repayable in five years and is part of the company’s long-term expansion strategy.

Board Approved 1:10 Stock Split

Subject to the requisite approval of shareholders and all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, the board of directors has approved and recommended for the shareholders’ approval a stock split of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company by a ratio of 1:10. Each equity share of face value Rs 10 shall be subdivided into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company expected the stock split to be completed within 3 months after obtaining all requisite approvals. The stock split will help enhance the liquidity of the equity shares of the company and also make them accessible to retail investors.

First Post-IPO Results

Waterways Leisure Tourism’s IPO was priced at Rs 808 per share. The stock is listed on BSE and NSE on July 1, 2026. The earnings for April-June are the company’s first quarterly financial results since it became a publicly listed entity.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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