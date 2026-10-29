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Home > Business News > ‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey

‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey

‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 20:25 IST

Kaashvi’s heartfelt message reinforces her strong bond with Scout, while former housemate Aman Gandhi shares a different perspective on the Scout–Love equation

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh continues to receive strong support from India’s gaming community amid the ongoing conversations surrounding his Bigg Boss 20 journey. Following Kaashvi Hiranandani’s emotional appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar, one message stood out: the people who know Scout beyond the cameras continue to believe in him and want to see him succeed.

Kaashvi’s entry into the house brought an emotional moment for Scout as she spoke candidly about his interactions with fellow contestant Love Gill. While expressing concerns about how certain moments were being perceived outside, she also highlighted how ordinary interactions can appear different when viewed in isolation or presented without their full context. Her message encouraged Scout to be mindful of these perceptions while staying true to himself.

More than a confrontation, the conversation reflected the strength of Scout and Kaashvi’s bond. Kaashvi did not shy away from giving him honest feedback, but her words also carried encouragement and belief in his potential. She reminded Scout of his journey as a competitive esports player, the determination that made him one of India’s most recognised gaming personalities, and the community eagerly hoping to see him lift the Bigg Boss trophy.

Her message reinforced that supporting someone does not mean agreeing with every decision they make. Sometimes, it means having difficult conversations, offering a fresh perspective and reminding them of what they are capable of achieving. Scout listened to her concerns and expressed his intention to do better, making the exchange a potentially meaningful moment in his journey.

Adding another perspective, former Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi, when asked about Scout and Love’s interactions, shared that their equation had appeared normal to him while he was inside the house. His comments offered an important reminder that people who have experienced life inside the Bigg Boss house may view certain interactions differently from audiences watching selected moments on television or social media.

Meanwhile, Scout’s gaming community continues to stand firmly behind him, with prominent gaming personalities including Jonathan Gaming and Payal Gaming also expressing their support. Creators such as Kaashvi, Vanshaj, Neyoo, Abhinav and Adit Minocha have been encouraging Scout throughout his journey through watch parties, online engagement and conversations with fans. The support from some of India’s most recognised gaming creators reflects the strong relationships Scout has built within the industry over the years.

For years, Scout has been recognised for his competitive spirit, passion for gaming and determination to succeed. His transition from esports to mainstream reality television has introduced him to an entirely new audience, while the community that supported his rise in gaming continues to follow his journey.

What makes this support particularly meaningful is that it extends beyond his performance inside the house. For those who have known Scout through his years in gaming, his identity is shaped by far more than any single episode or moment of controversy. His supporters are encouraging him to take the feedback positively, regain his focus and show audiences the qualities that earned him their admiration in the first place.

Kaashvi’s visit ultimately brought that larger picture back into focus. Despite the difficult conversation, her message was rooted in wanting Scout to succeed, reminding him of the ambitions that brought him this far and the people hoping to celebrate another victory with him.

As Scout continues his Bigg Boss 20 journey, the message from his supporters remains clear: they believe in his ability to learn, grow and return his focus to the competition. For the gaming community, the hope is to see the same ScoutOP who inspired millions through esports give his all in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey
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‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey

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‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey
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‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey
‘We Support You, ScoutOP’: Kaashvi Hiranandani and Gaming Community Rally Behind Scout Amid Bigg Boss 20 Journey
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