Weekend On Dalal Street: Sensex Holds 1.7% Gains Despite Tech Sell-Off; US-Iran Deal, IT Shock, Crude Crash & IPO Buzz- What Investors Should Know

Indian Stock Market Weekly WrapUp: Dalal Street sort of ended the week like a rollercoaster that just didn’t stop, early fireworks then this midweek cruise and by Friday it was kind of a reality check, not exactly gentle. Still, the Sensex pulled off about a 1.7% weekly gain, and Nifty stayed above 24,000 even after a tech-led shakeout that nudged IT counters lower, following Accenture’s weak outlook. Crude oil took a sharp dive after the U.S.–Iran peace deal, so bulls stayed pretty comfortable through most of the week, and that lift spilled into energy, auto, and overall market optimism. Sure, Friday had profit booking and a few bruises, you could feel it, but the basic mood remained resilient. For now, the market doesn’t really look like it’s stumbling, more like it is just catching its breath before the next sprint.
Stock Market On Friday: Dalal Street Takes a Breather as Bulls Hit Pause After 5-Day Sprint
Friday kind of snapped the five-day winning streak on Dalal Street, as the bears made a comeback and pulled indices down. The Sensex slipped by 607 points, while Nifty gave up 154 points, hinting at broad-based profit booking across multiple sectors. Both benchmarks saw some intraday whiplash, with Nifty briefly dropping below 24,000 then bouncing back to finish above that level. In the broader lane, things looked better as midcaps inched up 0.22 percent and smallcaps climbed 0.42 percent, suggesting a bit of selective buying here and there. Even with the red close, investors stayed pretty active, treating the dips like bargain moments, and the market just took a breath after that strong rally stretch. Now traders are watching whether this consolidation turns into a new breakout push soon, or just stalls for a little.
|Index
|Opening Value
|Closing Value
|Net Change (Pts)
|% Change
|BSE Sensex
|76,852.86
|76,802.90
|-607.08
|-0.78%
|NSE Nifty 50
|23,991.20
|24,013.10
|-154.90
|-0.64%
|Nifty Bank
|57,754.95
|57,685.75
|-278.05
|-0.48%
Sensex Today: Sensex Ends Volatile Week Up 1.7% Despite Friday Jolt
Despite Friday’s sharp sell-off, the Sensex still managed a solid 1.7% weekly gain. Early-week optimism, driven by a surprise geopolitical ceasefire and a slump in crude prices, did most of the heavy lifting. The index had a strong start as easing global tensions and softer oil boosted sentiment across Dalal Street. However, Friday delivered a reality check with profit booking and cautious global cues triggering a sharp pullback. Even so, the index ended the week firmly in the green, reflecting underlying resilience amid volatility.
Sensex Weekly Performance
|Date
|Opening Price
|Closing Price
|Daily Net Change
|% Change
|Mon, June 15
|76,725.27
|76,264.33
|+736.38
|+0.97%
|Tue, June 16
|76,526.77
|76,808.48
|+544.15
|+0.71%
|Wed, June 17
|77,080.09
|77,155.62
|+347.14
|+0.45%
|Thu, June 18
|77,131.66
|77,409.98
|+254.36
|+0.33%
|Fri, June 19
|76,852.86
|76,802.90
|-607.08
|-0.78%
Nifty 50’s Weekly: Nifty Still Wins the Week Despite Friday Tech Tantrum
Driven by global cues, the Nifty 50 posted a strong weekly gain even after a sharp tech-led sell-off on Friday. A historic U.S.–Iran peace deal briefly crashed crude prices, powering an early-week rally and pushing sentiment through the roof. But the mood flipped when Accenture’s weak outlook sparked an IT sector rout, dragging heavyweights lower. Still, the index held its ground and rose about 1.41% for the week, even breaking above the 24,000 mark before profit booking kicked in late.
Nifty 50 Weekly Performance
|Date
|Opening Price
|Closing Price
|Daily Net Change
|Daily % Change
|Mon, June 15
|23,431.10
|23,803.15
|+231.70
|+0.98%
|Tue, June 16
|23,842.25
|23,945.10
|+141.95
|+0.60%
|Wed, June 17
|24,002.05
|24,032.55
|+87.45
|+0.37%
|Thu, June 18
|24,055.90
|24,168.00
|+135.45
|+0.56%
|Fri, June 19
|23,991.20
|24,013.10
|-154.90
|-0.64%
Sectoral Winners & Losers: Who Surfed the Waves and Who Sank
India’s IT sector took a brutal hit, sliding 5.83% on Friday after Accenture’s weaker revenue outlook rattled global tech sentiment. What began as cautious guidance quickly snowballed into heavy selling across Indian software exporters. Infosys led the fall, plunging over 6.4%, while TCS lost 3.04%. Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech also ended deep in the red as foreign investors rushed to cut exposure. The sell-off wiped out earlier weekly gains, turning optimism into a sharp valuation reality check across Dalal Street.
|Sectoral Index
|Weekly Status
|Weekly Trend / Key Driver
|Top Performing Stock(s)
|Nifty Energy & Auto
|Winner
|Lower raw material costs due to U.S.–Iran crude oil price drop
|Tata Motors, M&M
|Nifty FMCG & Pharma
|Winner
|Defensive buying and strong domestic mutual fund inflows
|Nestle India, Cipla
|Nifty Midcap & Smallcap
|Winner
|Outperformance driven by strong retail risk appetite
|Selective capital goods stocks
|Nifty Bank & Financials
|Loser
|Late-week institutional profit booking and de-risking
|Private banking majors
|Nifty IT
|Loser
|Sharp 5.83% fall after Accenture cut global growth forecast
|Infosys (-6.4%), TCS (-3.04%)
Top Weekly Gainers & Losers
Weekly Top Gainers
- Trent (7% UP) – Strong mid-cap retail growth outlook
- Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) – Positive corporate guidance extending through FY30
- Adani Enterprises – Strategic recovery supported by infrastructure-led buying
- Bharti Airtel – Robust enterprise demand and defensive portfolio rotation
- Cipla / Pharma sector – Backed by heavy domestic institutional safety inflows
Weekly Top Losers
- Infosys (-7.87%) – Hit a six-year low after global Accenture growth shock
- TCS (-5.90%) – Pressure from intense institutional software sector selling
- Tech Mahindra (-4.89%) – Discretionary tech spending cuts globally
- HCL Technologies (-3.95%) – Concerns over cross-currency revenue headwinds
- Wipro (-2.88%) – Growth guidance pressure alongside sector peers
Stock Market Major Event This Week
Global Key Market Events (Weekly Impact)
- US–Iran Peace Accord: A surprise diplomatic breakthrough reopened the Strait of Hormuz, instantly calming global oil nerves. Markets loved the relief narrative as supply fears faded, risk appetite returned, and oil-linked inflation pressure finally took a breather across global equities.
- Crude Oil Price Collapse: Brent crude took a sharp dive of nearly 13% as geopolitical tensions cooled. Cheaper oil gave consumers and cyclical sectors a breather, while energy stocks and oil-exporting economies suddenly found themselves on the defensive side of the trade.
- Hawkish Federal Reserve Signal: The Fed held rates steady but kept its “higher for longer” stance firmly intact. Inflation projections stayed sticky, reminding investors that rate cuts aren’t coming anytime soon, keeping global equity rallies on a tight leash.
- Accenture Growth Warning Shock: Accenture’s cautious revenue outlook rattled global tech sentiment. What looked like an AI-fuelled boom suddenly faced a reality check, triggering a sharp sell-off in IT and outsourcing names across global markets.
- SpaceX Mega IPO Debut: SpaceX made a blockbuster public debut, raising record capital and surging sharply on listing. The frenzy reinforced one message: investors still have an insatiable appetite for high-growth, future-facing tech giants.
India Key Market Events (Weekly Impact)
- Jio Platforms Mega IPO Filing: Reliance dropped a market bombshell with Jio Platforms’ DRHP filing for what could be India’s biggest IPO. Valuations soared up to $180 billion, while leadership transition to the next Ambani generation added a long-term strategic twist.
- Nifty IT Sector Crash: IT stocks had a rough Friday as Accenture’s weak guidance triggered panic selling. Infosys, TCS, and peers were dragged down hard, wiping out earlier gains and turning the sector into the week’s biggest casualty.
- Sensex Weekly Volatility Turnaround: A strong early-week rally powered by easing global tensions and falling oil prices was later interrupted by Friday profit booking. Still, the index managed to end the week in the green, proving bulls didn’t leave empty-handed.
- Midcap & Consumption Outperformance: While large caps wobbled, midcaps and smallcaps stole the spotlight. Stocks like Trent surged on strong retail optimism, as domestic liquidity and risk appetite kept the broader market buzzing.
- Institutional De-risking & FII Selling: Foreign investors turned cautious on Friday, unloading heavyweights in banking and IT. The mood shifted from “buy the dip” to “cut exposure,” adding extra volatility to an already choppy session.
Monday Mood On Dalal Street
Dalal Street is likely to start Monday with a cautious, “catch your breath” kind mood, after last week’s rollercoaster sort of ride. The broad trend still tilts mildly positive, mostly because crude prices are easing and geopolitical tension has calmed a bit, and that keeps energy, auto, and consumption counters in the game. Still, IT shares may carry a little hangover from Accenture’s soft outlook, so global tech sentiment could stay under some cloud. So expect a range-bound session with fast little swerves, not really a one-way push. Midcaps and domestic themes might pull in dip-buyers, while FIIs remain the swing factor, especially after Friday’s selling. In short, bulls are around, just not sprinting at full speed yet.
(With Inputs From ANI And Reuters)
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