Weekend On Dalal Street: Sensex Holds 1.7% Gains Despite Tech Sell-Off; US-Iran Deal, IT Shock, Crude Crash & IPO Buzz- What Investors Should Know

Indian Stock Market Weekly WrapUp: Dalal Street sort of ended the week like a rollercoaster that just didn’t stop, early fireworks then this midweek cruise and by Friday it was kind of a reality check, not exactly gentle. Still, the Sensex pulled off about a 1.7% weekly gain, and Nifty stayed above 24,000 even after a tech-led shakeout that nudged IT counters lower, following Accenture’s weak outlook. Crude oil took a sharp dive after the U.S.–Iran peace deal, so bulls stayed pretty comfortable through most of the week, and that lift spilled into energy, auto, and overall market optimism. Sure, Friday had profit booking and a few bruises, you could feel it, but the basic mood remained resilient. For now, the market doesn’t really look like it’s stumbling, more like it is just catching its breath before the next sprint.

Stock Market On Friday: Dalal Street Takes a Breather as Bulls Hit Pause After 5-Day Sprint

Friday kind of snapped the five-day winning streak on Dalal Street, as the bears made a comeback and pulled indices down. The Sensex slipped by 607 points, while Nifty gave up 154 points, hinting at broad-based profit booking across multiple sectors. Both benchmarks saw some intraday whiplash, with Nifty briefly dropping below 24,000 then bouncing back to finish above that level. In the broader lane, things looked better as midcaps inched up 0.22 percent and smallcaps climbed 0.42 percent, suggesting a bit of selective buying here and there. Even with the red close, investors stayed pretty active, treating the dips like bargain moments, and the market just took a breath after that strong rally stretch. Now traders are watching whether this consolidation turns into a new breakout push soon, or just stalls for a little.