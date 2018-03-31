Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s threw an engagement bash at a luxury resort in Goa on March 24 to welcome Shloka Mehta to their family. During the bash, Akash Ambani's twin sister Isha Ambani shared a heartfelt speech with the family. Isha said that being her childhood friend she is happy to have Shloka as her real sister now.

After Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani got hitched in an engagement with diamond czar Russel Mehta’s daughter Shokla Mehta, news has been abuzz with how they have welcomed their newest member of their family. The eldest son of India’s richest man, Akash Ambani exchanged rings with his lady love Shloka Mehta in a lavish resort in Goa on March 24. According to reports, the Ambani’s have known the Mehta family for a long time and to welcome their would be daughter-in-law they threw a dazzling bash at Antilla.

Reports further reveal that on account of their engagement, Akash Ambani’s sister, Isha Ambani shared a few words with the family members and her brother and soon to be sister-in-law Shokla. She said, “Today is all about ‘hearts’. The theme is ‘hearts’, Shloka is a ‘heart’, Akash is a ‘heart’; it’s about the greeting of hearts, the meeting of hearts, and the celebration of hearts. And Anant and I are all hearts for Shloka and Akash. I don’t think our hearts could burst anymore with love and affection than it is today. And, we are just so happy to call Akash our bhai and Shloka our bhabhi.”

As reported in a leading daily, Isha further said, “Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since…I don’t know, I can’t even remember a time in my life when I didn’t know Shloka. So in many ways, this is the officialising the fact that we were sisters; born to different mothers. And I am just so happy that I finally get to call her my real sister. And, our family feels complete in a way that it never did before. So, welcome to the family.” Meanwhile, the couple is set to get married in December 2018.

