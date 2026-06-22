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Home > Business News > West Bengal Budget 2026: 1 Lakh Jobs, Women Quota, DA Hike | Top Announcements

West Bengal Budget 2026: 1 Lakh Jobs, Women Quota, DA Hike | Top Announcements

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has unveiled its first state budget, promising sweeping reforms after ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule. Presenting the Budget 2026, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the government inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore while outlining a roadmap for ‘Viksit Bangla’. The budget focuses on jobs, infrastructure, welfare expansion, women’s empowerment and governance reforms. Here's what is inside the 2026 budget document.

West Bengal Budget 2026: Government announces 1 lakh jobs, DA hike, women quota, airport and metro projects. Photo: ANI
West Bengal Budget 2026: Government announces 1 lakh jobs, DA hike, women quota, airport and metro projects. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 13:53 IST

The new Bhartiya Janata Party government has presented its first budget in West Bengal. The much-awaited budget was presented by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta. After ending the 15-year Trinamool Congress rule in the state, the BJP government announced a range of reforms. The finance minister said that his government is tabling the budget at a time when it has inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore. He accused the earlier TMC government of handing over a challenging fiscal situation to the new government. As a part of Viksit Bharat, the finance minister made announcements related to employment, infrastructure projects, governance, and reforms that will contribute to what he described as a ‘Viksit Bangla.’

From one lakh jobs to a thirty-three percent quota for women and a hike in the dearness allowance of the government employees, here is what the newly announced budget has for the state. 

Infrastructure Projects Announced In West Bengal Budget 2026

A new green field airport near Kolkata’s Kalyani

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Expansion of Cooch Behar airport

A deep-sea port in Purba Medinipur

Mini indoor stadiums in all assembly constituencies 

IIT and an IIM in North Bengal

Metro services in Durgapur, Asansol, and Siliguri

Increase in MBBS seats by 650 across 13 medical colleges 

Rs 36,000 crore for Annapurna Yojana scheme

Rs 550 crore for the all-women free bus service

Semiconductor unit in Durgapur

IT park in Siliguri

Govt to establish a tribal university

Welfare Schemes Announced In West Bengal Budget 2026

Welfare board for gig workers 

Ayushman Bharat card for migrant labourers

Rs 30,000 financial assistance for students of government and government-aided colleges

Rs 50,000 one-time financial support for unmarried girl students in government and government-aided colleges

Works days increased from 100 to 125 under the MGNREGA scheme

Monthly salary of ASHA workers to be increased by Rs 5000

Other Announcements Made In West Bengal Budget 2026

20% hike in the dearness allowance of government employees

One lakh government jobs with a 33 per cent quota for women

Remuneration for green police, civic volunteers, and homeguards to be increased by Rs 2,000

Revival of Calcutta Stock Exchange

Proposal for the creation of five new districts

Also Read: ‘A New Fragrance Is In the Air’: What PM Modi Said In His First Bengal Rally After BJP Win

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West Bengal Budget 2026: 1 Lakh Jobs, Women Quota, DA Hike | Top Announcements
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