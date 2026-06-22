West Bengal Budget 2026: 1 Lakh Jobs, Women Quota, DA Hike | Top Announcements

The new Bhartiya Janata Party government has presented its first budget in West Bengal. The much-awaited budget was presented by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta. After ending the 15-year Trinamool Congress rule in the state, the BJP government announced a range of reforms. The finance minister said that his government is tabling the budget at a time when it has inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore. He accused the earlier TMC government of handing over a challenging fiscal situation to the new government. As a part of Viksit Bharat, the finance minister made announcements related to employment, infrastructure projects, governance, and reforms that will contribute to what he described as a ‘Viksit Bangla.’
From one lakh jobs to a thirty-three percent quota for women and a hike in the dearness allowance of the government employees, here is what the newly announced budget has for the state.
Infrastructure Projects Announced In West Bengal Budget 2026
A new green field airport near Kolkata’s Kalyani
Expansion of Cooch Behar airport
A deep-sea port in Purba Medinipur
Mini indoor stadiums in all assembly constituencies
IIT and an IIM in North Bengal
Metro services in Durgapur, Asansol, and Siliguri
Increase in MBBS seats by 650 across 13 medical colleges
Rs 36,000 crore for Annapurna Yojana scheme
Rs 550 crore for the all-women free bus service
Semiconductor unit in Durgapur
IT park in Siliguri
Govt to establish a tribal university
Welfare Schemes Announced In West Bengal Budget 2026
Welfare board for gig workers
Ayushman Bharat card for migrant labourers
Rs 30,000 financial assistance for students of government and government-aided colleges
Rs 50,000 one-time financial support for unmarried girl students in government and government-aided colleges
Works days increased from 100 to 125 under the MGNREGA scheme
Monthly salary of ASHA workers to be increased by Rs 5000
Other Announcements Made In West Bengal Budget 2026
20% hike in the dearness allowance of government employees
One lakh government jobs with a 33 per cent quota for women
Remuneration for green police, civic volunteers, and homeguards to be increased by Rs 2,000
Revival of Calcutta Stock Exchange
Proposal for the creation of five new districts
Also Read: ‘A New Fragrance Is In the Air’: What PM Modi Said In His First Bengal Rally After BJP Win
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin