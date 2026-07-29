West Bengal DA Hike Before Durga Puja: Suvendu Adhikari Announces 20% Boost; How Much Will Your Salary Increase?

Government of West Bengal employees are all set for a better payment prior to Durga Puja with the government of West Bengal making an announcement regarding increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 20 percent. This will bring the DA percentage from the current 18 percent to 38 percent of basic pay starting October 1, 2026.

According to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the salaries of the government workers of October would be paid before the Durga Puja. The workers would also get an extra amount of the DA benefit in the festive month.

For the workers, the most important thing is what the increment would be in their salary per month after the DA hike. It actually depends upon the basic salary.

How Much Will Salary Increase After DA Hike?

A worker whose basic salary is ₹25,000 will have a DA of ₹4,500 with the current DA of 18 percent. The new DA will be ₹9,500 after increasing from 18 percent to 38 percent. This implies that the worker will earn an extra ₹5,000 monthly due to the increase in DA.

Similarly, an employee with a basic pay of ₹40,000 currently receives ₹7,200 as DA at 18 percent. After the increase, the DA amount will rise to ₹15,200 at 38 percent. The monthly increase in this case will be ₹8,000.

For employees with a basic pay of ₹50,000, the current DA at 18 percent is ₹9,000. After the revision, the DA amount will rise to ₹19,000. This will result in an additional ₹10,000 per month.

However, the final increase in an employee’s total salary will depend on other components such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance and other benefits. The calculations above show only the impact of the DA revision on basic pay.

Who Will Get The Benefit And From When?

The DA hike will benefit around 7.5 lakh people, including West Bengal government employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and other eligible employees. Pensioners will also receive the benefit as the Dearness Relief (DR) rate will also increase from 18 percent to 38 percent.

The revised DA will be applicable from October 1, 2026. The state government has indicated that employees will receive the updated DA along with the October salary before Durga Puja.

It is important to note that the hike is a 20 percentage-point increase in DA and not a 20 percent increase in the total salary. Since DA is calculated only on basic pay, the actual rise in monthly income will vary from employee to employee.

The revision is expected to provide some relief to state government employees during the festive season and narrow the gap between the DA received by West Bengal government employees and central government employees.

Also Read: Using UPI Every Day? Hidden AutoPay Mandates Could Be Silently Deducting Money From Your Account