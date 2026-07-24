LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement

What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement

Adani Enterprises has denied reports of launching an airline, calling the speculations baseless and factually incorrect.

What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here's Company's Full Statement
What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here's Company's Full Statement

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 15:19 IST

Adani Enterprises on Friday released a media statement rejecting market speculation suggesting that the Adani Group was considering entering the airline business, terming the reports “entirely baseless and factually incorrect”. The company stated in an exchange filing that there were no such plans to venture into the airline sector, thus dispelling mounting speculation about a future in aviation that has recently flooded the market.

“We would like to categorically deny the recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that Adani Enterprises is planning to launch an airline. These reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. Adani Enterprises is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business,” the statement said.

You Might Be Interested In

The clarification came after several media reports, citing a Reuters report published on July 23, said that the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group was mulling launching a new airline. The reports had kicked off discussions over the possibility of a new player in India’s aviation industry, where IndiGo and Air India are the market leaders.

However, Adani Enterprises has now clarified its stance, saying that there is no such proposal in consideration.

Group Has Taken Same Stand Earlier

This statement is also in line with the group’s earlier stand on the aviation business. In December 2025, Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam Adani and a director at Adani Airports, told Reuters the group was not interested in running an airline. “Our comfort and our core competency is in creating hard assets on the ground, long-gestation assets, running them quite efficiently,” he said at the time.

He also said the airline business was a thin-margin business and did not fit with the group’s long-term business approach.

The Adani Group has rapidly established its presence in India’s aviation infrastructure but has always maintained that airport ownership and airline operations are two completely unique businesses.

The conglomerate already operates eight airports in India, including the key Mumbai International Airport, making it one of the largest airport operators of the private variety. “We are airport infrastructure focused and not pursuing any proposal of starting an airline,” the group, which has been expanding its presence in other aviation segments as well, said in its statement.

Adani Enterprises to Report Q1 FY27 Results on July 29

Earlier in a regulatory filing on July 18, Adani Enterprises were lined up for sharing their April-June quarter results with stock exchanges. Adani said their board would be meeting on July 29, 2026, to approve and consider unaudited financial results for the period ending June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27). Quarterly earnings of the flagship Adani Group company are expected to be closely followed this week.

Also Read: Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement
Tags: adani

RELATED News

Can Rs 50 More a Month Grow Into Nearly Rs 1 Lakh? This SIP Calculation Will Surprise You

National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 to be Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; Nationwide Nominations Now Open

Bollywood Producer Sajid Qureshi’s Bazzzooka Crosses 50 Million Followers, Completes Two Years

Should You Withdraw Your EPF to Invest in Mutual Funds? Here’s What EPFO Says About It

These Five Mid-Cap Mutual Funds Delivered Strong Returns Over 1, 3 and 5 Years; Do You Own One?

LATEST NEWS

Why Did the Ravens Waive Diego Pavia? Former Vanderbilt QB’s Next NFL Move Explained

Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer Really Leak Online After Its Release Was Postponed? Here’s The Truth

Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign? Govt Seeks Time Till Saturday, Says CJP After Meeting JP Nadda

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

Ancient Indian Traditions Backed by Science? The Truth About Ear Piercing, Copper Water And Walking Barefoot

Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 3,030-Crore Bhavya Rasayan Yojana, Rs 1,264-Crore Railway Project Cleared

Rs 1,149 Crore Credited to Women’s Bank Accounts; Punjab’s DBT Model Wins Praise from Beneficiaries

What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement
What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement
What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement
What Did Adani Enterprises Say On Reports Of An Airline Launch? Here’s Company’s Full Statement

QUICK LINKS