What Happens When an EV Battery Dies? How India Plans to Recycle It

Electric vehicles are a familiar sight on Indian roads. With a surge in fuel prices and government incentives for cleaner mobility, more buyers are opting for EVs over petrol and diesel vehicles. But there’s one question that continues to haunt many first-time buyers: What happens when the battery dies? Does it become hazardous waste? Can it just be thrown away? Or does that mean the whole car is no good if the battery needs replacing?

The reality is a lot less scary than most think. An EV battery doesn’t just die after a few years and doesn’t just get sent to the landfill. In fact, even when it no longer makes sense to use it to power a car, the battery still has significant value. It can be used for years in energy storage applications and then recycled to recover valuable metals for new batteries.

EV batteries live longer than most people expect

This is one of the biggest myths about electric cars, that their batteries die quickly. Today’s lithium ion batteries are built to last over 10 years.

The EV battery can easily last 15 years or more under normal driving conditions, and most manufacturers now provide eight- to 10-year warranties on it. Many batteries have been found to be in good condition even after travelling between 1.8 lakh and 2 lakh kilometres, which means their life span is comparable, if not more, than that of the conventional petrol and diesel engines.

But like all rechargeable batteries, it wears out with use. The battery doesn’t just die, it loses its ability to store energy over time.

Usually, the battery of an electric car is considered to have reached the end of its useful life when it has lost around 70-75% of its original capacity. So a car that could go 400 km might now only be able to do around 300 km on a full charge.

That’s plenty for many drivers to get to work and back each day, but manufacturers will often replace or retire batteries before any further degradation can affect performance.

What if there is no battery?

Most people think that an EV battery is dead when the dashboard shows 0%. Not quite how electric cars work.

The battery percentage shown is the usable capacity of the battery, just like in a smartphone. Manufacturers deliberately leave a little reserve for users to protect the battery cells.

Deep discharging lithium-ion batteries can cause permanent damage to them. That’s why all EVs have a sophisticated Battery Management System (BMS) that is always protecting a certain percentage of the battery.

As the battery gets close to empty, the vehicle will gradually reduce how much power is available and repeatedly warn the driver to recharge. If it is ignored, the car will enter a controlled shutdown, not suddenly stop like a normal vehicle running out of fuel.

However, the vehicle isn’t completely dead. The high-voltage battery is isolated to protect it, but the separate 12-volt battery continues to power essential systems like door locks, hazard lights and basic electronics.

EV battery gets a second life

However, once the automotive life is over, that doesn’t mean the battery is useless.

Even at reduced capacity it still holds a lot of electricity. This residual capacity is useful for stationary energy storage where size and weight are less of an issue than in a vehicle.

Companies around the world are already repurposing retired EV batteries to store solar power, power commercial buildings, support residential back-up systems and help keep power grids stable.

These second-life applications can add another eight to 10 years of life to a battery before it’s recycling time.

That means we get more value out of every battery we make and it takes less pressure off mining new raw materials.

“Recycle” means reuse

Once a battery has reached the end of its useful life in automotive or second-life applications, it is ready for recycling.

Modern recycling technology can extract valuable materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite, from used battery packs. The recovered minerals are further refined and used to make new battery cells, reducing the need for virgin mined materials.

Experts say the industry is nearing a circular economy as recycling technology improves, where old batteries become the raw material for new ones.

Recycling technology is not the main problem today. Most EVs sold in recent years are still quite new and so only a small number of batteries have actually reached the recycling stage.

Why electric vehicle batteries don’t end up in landfills

The fear of millions of EV batteries ending up in the landfill is mostly unfounded.

Normal household waste doesn’t have metals that are worth recovering. Lithium-ion batteries do. Throwing them away is throwing away precious resources that manufacturers could reuse.

And there’s an environmental reason as well.

Improper disposal can cause toxic chemicals to leach into soil and groundwater and create fire hazards. Such concerns have prompted countries across the globe to create stringent recycling systems instead of throwing the battery packs away as general waste.

Put simply, an old EV battery is too valuable – and too tightly regulated – to ever end up in a landfill.

Here’s how India plans to deal with EV battery waste

India’s EV market has seen a rapid rise in recent years, with electric vehicles making up more than 8% of total vehicle sales in 2025, up from less than 1% in 2020. As adoption increases, recycling batteries is an increasingly critical part of the country’s clean mobility strategy.

The Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, have introduced an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework that makes manufacturers and importers responsible under law to collect, refurbish and recycle batteries at the end of their life.

The rules also set out ambitious targets for material recovery, requiring authorised recyclers to recover a large share of valuable materials from used batteries. Over time, battery makers will also have to add an increasing proportion of recycled material to new battery production, reducing India’s dependence on imported critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Some recycling plants are already operational in different parts of the country, and startups are developing technologies for more efficient extraction of battery-grade materials. State governments are also expanding collection networks and putting in place guidelines for the safe transport and storage of end-of-life batteries.

The future if EV batteries

One of the key pillars of India’s electric mobility transition is battery recycling.

A large chunk of the battery cells and critical minerals come from imports, which makes the country vulnerable to global supply disruptions and price changes. Recycling materials from old batteries can help reduce that dependence – and the environmental impact of mining too.

As EV ownership grows, millions of batteries will eventually end their first life on the road over the next decade. Most are expected to be reused, recycled and transformed into the batteries powering the next generation of electric vehicles rather than waste.

So the question isn’t whether EV batteries will be an environmental burden. The real challenge is to develop a recycling ecosystem that can turn yesterday’s batteries into tomorrow’s clean energy resources.

Also Read: Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027