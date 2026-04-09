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Home > Business News > What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth

What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth

Tamil television actor Subhashini Balasubramaniyam, known for her role in Kayal, was found dead at her home in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. Early reports suggest a suspected suicide following a family dispute. A look at Bibin Chandra's business empire and wealth.

What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns - A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth (Via Instagram)
What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns - A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 9, 2026 14:29:52 IST

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What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth

Tamil television actor Subhashini Balasubramaniyam, known for her role in Kayal, was found dead at her home in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. Early reports suggest a suspected suicide following a family dispute.

According to sources, the incident surfaced after she reportedly had an argument with her husband, Bibin Chandra, during a video call. Her body has been sent for post-mortem as police work to piece together the sequence of events.

Police Examine All Angles

Police teams have reached the residence and started a detailed investigation. Officials say they are looking into all possible aspects, including whether emotional distress played a role. No final conclusion has been drawn so far.

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Investigators are also reviewing photos and videos of the couple that have surfaced online as part of the inquiry.

What Is Known About Bibin Chandra

Bibin Chandra has come into focus following the incident, though little is publicly known about him. There are no verified reports about his net worth or professional background. He is largely being referred to in connection with the ongoing case.

The couple lived together in Chennai and had occasionally shared glimpses of their personal life on social media.

Known For ‘Kayal’ And Other Work

Subhashini gained recognition through the television serial Kayal, which made her a familiar face among viewers. Originally from Sri Lanka, she was based in Chennai and had also worked in films and short projects, including Ini Avan (2012).

She remained active in the industry through select roles and was also associated with social awareness initiatives over the years.

READ MORE: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

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What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth

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What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth
What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth
What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth
What Is Bibin Chandra’s Net Worth? Here’s What Late Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Owns – A Look At His Business Empire And Wealth

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