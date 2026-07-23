What Is CKYC And Why Are Banks Asking You To Update It Now? Here’s All You Need To Know

If you’ve been getting messages from your bank recently to update your Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) details, you are not the only one. Customers across India are receiving similar requests as banks and other financial institutions update customer records to meet regulatory requirements and to make accounts more secure.

This update is not a new rule of compliance. Banks usually advise customers to update their CKYC records if their identity documents are expired, personal details have changed or the existing data in the central database is incomplete.

What Is CKYC?

CKYC (Central Know Your Customer) is a centralised KYC process that was initiated to simplify banking and financial transactions and services for its customers. It helps a user upload the KYC information only once; thus, the next time they may require it, for opening a bank account or a loan application, an investment plan or so on, that same KYC proof would not need to be updated, as their previous KYC may have been completed.

Basically, you do your KYC once and that record can be shared with multiple financial institutions.

Why Are Banks Asking Customers To Update Their CKYC?

Banks periodically review customer records to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) KYC norms. KYC information needs to be reverified at regular intervals as per the risk category of a customer.

Customers deemed to be high risk are usually required to undergo verification every two years. Medium-risk customers will need to update every eight years and low-risk customers every 10 years.

Other than these periodic checks, banks can seek an update if PAN, address proof or photograph is not available or the identity documents associated with your CKYC record have expired. Your name, address, mobile number or any other personal details also need to be updated in case of any change.

What Is A CKYC Number? Why Is It Important?

Once your KYC is successfully verified, it is uploaded on the Central KYC Registry, and a unique 14-digit CKYC identification number (KIN) is assigned to you.

The number is proof that your KYC has already been registered in the central database.

Benefits of having a valid CKYC number are:

It reduces the need to submit KYC again and again.

It accelerates loan origination, account opening and investment processes.

It reduces errors and duplication in documents

This provides a standard process for identity verification for financial institutions.

How To Obtain A CKYC Number?

Your CKYC number is generated by a bank, NBFC or any other financial institution after verifying your documents and uploading the same to the Central KYC Registry.

The process involves uploading your PAN, Aadhaar and other required documents, OTP verification and biometric or document verification and waiting for the institution to upload the verified details. On successful verification a unique 14-digit CKYC number is generated.

You can later obtain the number from your financial institution or by using your PAN details on the CKYC portal.

Documents Needed For CKYC

To complete or update your CKYC, you may need to provide the following:

PAN Card (Permanent Account Number)

Adhaar

Passport

Voter Identification

Driving Licence

Job Card under NREGA

National Population Register (NPR) letter

To avoid delays or refusal, ensure that all the documents are valid and contain consistent information.

How to Update CKYC Details

It is a simple process for updating CKYC.

You have to approach your bank, NBFC or financial service provider and ask him to update your CKYC information. If there is any change in your address, identity proof or personal details, you have to submit supporting documents.

The verified information is then uploaded on the Central KYC Registry. Once updated, the revised details are then available to all authorised financial institutions accessing the CKYC system.

What Is A CKYC Card?

A CKYC card is a record of your successful KYC registration in the central database.

It usually has your CKYC number, name, date of birth, registered address and identification reference details. After authentication of their identity, the customers can download the card from the Central KYC Registry portal or from the authorised service providers.

What Is The Difference Between CKYC, KYC And eKYC?

The traditional KYC is institution-specific: customers often must submit documents separately to each bank or financial company.

CKYC centralises the entire process and enables sharing of one verified record across the authorised institutions.

Meanwhile, eKYC is a digital verification process, typically Aadhaar-based, which allows faster verification of identity.

What Are The Advantages Of CKYC?

CKYC reduces the paperwork and saves the time of the customers in a big way while opening bank accounts, applying for loans or investing in financial products.

It provides benefits such as one-time KYC registration for banks, NBFCs and other regulated entities; faster approval; less paperwork; fewer chances of verification errors; and smooth financial transactions.

Registration is usually free, and data are securely held in encrypted form. It is easy to use, compliant and accessible only to authorised financial institutions.

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