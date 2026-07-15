What Is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? Who Can Get Rs 2,500 Every Month, Eligibility And How to Apply

The Delhi government has sanctioned the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’, a proposed Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance scheme for women from economically weaker sections of the society. The scheme was formerly known as the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government decided to introduce Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. As per a statement by the Delhi CM’s Office (CMO), the objective behind implementing such a scheme is to ensure economic independence of the women, encourage self-dependency and meet their household needs by providing a consistent income. The scheme is likely to be rolled out next month, around the time of Raksha Bandhan.

Who is eligible, how much money eligible women will get and how to apply – here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is the name given to the upcoming social welfare scheme wherein the eligible women of Delhi will be provided with Rs 2,500 per month. This amount will be disbursed directly in the beneficiaries’ accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process.

The scheme itself is simple. Many families are struggling to make ends meet and a fixed monthly amount might be some financial support and help women to be more independent.

How much money will the benefactors get?

Under this scheme, Rs 2,500 would be paid monthly to all eligible women. The scheme aims to benefit around 17 lakh women from lower economic strata; the Delhi government stated in the Delhi budget 2026-27 that it announced Rs 5,100 crore for this scheme.

Who can apply?

Not all women residing in Delhi will be eligible. The government has laid down certain conditions that applicants must satisfy.

A woman may qualify if she is:

Aged between 21 and 60 years.

Has been living in Delhi for at least 10 years.

Belongs to a below poverty line (BPL) or economically weaker family.

Comes from a family with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Has a Delhi-based Aadhaar card for registration.

Another important rule is that only one woman from a family can avail of the benefit. If there is more than one eligible woman in the same household, the eldest will be considered.

Who won’t be eligible?

The scheme also sets out circumstances when applicants will not be eligible.

You might not qualify if:

You are already receiving a government pension or any other regular financial assistance from the government.

You or any member of your family has a criminal record.

Your family owns a four-wheeler.

Another woman from your family is already receiving benefits under the scheme.

These requirements ensure that the financial assistance reaches families who really need it.

When will the scheme launch?

The Delhi government will implement the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana scheme after Raksha Bandhan on August 28, 2026.

While the scheme was expected to roll out earlier this year, the same had been deferred on account of the government’s due diligence for beneficiaries’ selection, errors’ elimination, etc.

How to apply for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

The application process has not yet begun.

The Delhi government is establishing an online registration portal where eligible women can submit their applications. A separate software system is also being developed to vet applications before approving benefits.

The official list of documents has not yet been released, but it is probable that applicants will need:

Aadhaar card

Ration card

Proof of Delhi residence

Income certificate or income proof

Bank account details for DBT

The government is expected to declare the registration dates and the entire application process closer to the launch.

Why is this scheme important?

For a family with low income, even a few thousand rupees per month could make a lot of difference and could contribute towards household expenses, education for the kids, buying medicines or anything else of urgent need. The Delhi government said that the scheme aims to improve women’s financial self-dependence and provide them with a sense of security. A few of the states, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, are already having similar kinds of schemes wherein they provide monetary aid to women.

What Next?

In case you are planning to apply for the scheme, keep your Aadhaar card, bank account and other important documents handy. The registration process for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has not started yet. We suggest you wait for the official announcement of the scheme by the Delhi government and apply only via the authorised website once it is launched.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Key Takeaways

The scheme is said to be launched to provide 2,500 rupees to all eligible low-income women of Delhi every month.

The proposed scheme can be given to women from age 21 to 60 years who have an income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh per family.

Other eligibility criteria need to be met as well. The government is likely to launch it around the time of Raksha Bandhan and details of the registration and application process will be announced thereafter.

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