What Is E20 Janta Party? Why Is It Demanding Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation?

Just as the buzz around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests was beginning to settle, another online campaign started to gain traction on social media. The group, which calls itself the ‘E20 Janta Party’, has been advocating for India’s ethanol-blended petrol policy, demanding more transparency and asking consumers to be given the option to buy regular 100% petrol along with E20 fuel.

It’s a campaign that says it’s not a political group. Instead, it describes itself as an independent citizens’ movement that wants to raise issues affecting everyday car owners. Its main demand is simple: motorists should be given more say over the fuel they use, and the government should be transparent with data and information on the real-world effects of the E20 policy.

What is the E20 Janta Party?

The E20 Janta Party says it is an independent citizens’ movement that wants to raise concerns that directly affect the common man. “Our sole priority is to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and foster open, unbiased public discourse regarding the actual impact of India’s E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy,” said the campaign.

It also stressed that it is not politically aligned. “We do not support or campaign for any political party. Our allegiance lies with the country’s citizens and their rights, not with any political ideology. It is crucial to focus on the real issue rather than getting entangled in rumours and speculation about who is behind this campaign or where it is being run. Such talk only distracts people from the core questions,” the post read.

Memes, satirical posts and user complaints about E20 petrol are being shared, with the movement gaining tens of thousands of followers in hours. It has been able to get over 1 lakh followers on its Instagram handle.

Why Is There A Campaign Against E20 Petrol?

There are claims from various people that due to E20-blended fuel, the vehicle mileage is reducing, maintenance cost is increasing, and the vehicle speed and performance are declining, more specifically in older vehicles. The centre has already taken up concerns over fuel efficiency and engine compatibility but the online movement says consumers need more clarity backed by independent data.

Importantly, the group says it is not looking for handouts, free fuel or the withdrawal of E20 petrol. Instead, it wants consumers to have the option of choosing either E20 fuel or regular petrol.

Key demands are transparent fuel labelling, publication of official data on costs and benefits of ethanol blending and independent studies on mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs. “Our demand is simple: accountability, transparency, and the right of consumers to be heard,” the campaign said in another post.

Why Is The Campaign Targeting Nitin Gadkari?

The campaign has specifically called for the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, one of the biggest proponents of ethanol-blended fuel as part of India’s push to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions and help farmers.

A post on social media by the campaign read: ‘Nitin Gadkari ji must Resign!’

Nitin Gadkari ji must Resign! — E20 JANTA PARTY (@E20Party) July 26, 2026







Simultaneously, another social media account named E20 Janta Party has also announced a march to Parliament on August 4, stating that taxi operators, tourist transporters and owners of commercial vehicles across the country will join a protest against E20 petrol and the mandatory installation of GPS and panic button systems in commercial vehicles.

Why Has E20 Become a Contentious Issue?

E20 fuel is a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. The government has promoted it as a cleaner fuel that would reduce the country’s dependence on imported crude, cut vehicle emissions and raise farmers’ income by increasing demand for crops used in ethanol production.

Critics of E20 argue that older vehicles could have operational issues and fuel efficiency issues with higher percentages of ethanol and are wary of the additional fuel and maintenance costs.

Other concerns pertain to the potential increased land use for farming ethanol-rich crops. These are debated issues; however, the recent rise of a viral internet campaign has helped it resurface again as a discussion topic.

From Cockroach Janta Party to E20 Janta Party

The E20 Janta Party is a new entrant, coming in the wake of the tremendous online success of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical citizens’ movement that grabbed national attention during the protests against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. That campaign later led to massive demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and became one of the largest social media-led protest movements in recent months.

It remains to be seen whether the E20 Janta Party can create similar public enthusiasm. The campaign has succeeded so far in putting the government’s ethanol fuel policy back on the public agenda and its calls for consumer choice and transparency continue to attract attention online.

Also Read: What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit