What Is EPFO 3.0? How Proposed Universal Pension Plan Could Benefit Gig Workers, Unorganised Sector

A significant change to India’s retirement savings system could soon be on its way. According to the Indian Express report, the government is planning a major revamp of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the proposed EPFO 3.0 framework to extend the retirement savings benefits to gig workers, platform workers and those in the unorganised sector beyond the salaried employees.

The Centre is still discussing the proposal and has not yet officially approved or announced it. But if it goes forward, it could bring social security coverage to millions of workers who have few or no formal retirement benefits today.

How The Proposed Retirement Model May Work

The EPF scheme now largely covers employees in the organised sector. The EPFO 3.0 model envisages a system where workers from different employment backgrounds pool into a common retirement savings system.

Reports say the proposed scheme will be based on a defined contribution model, in which money contributed in a person’s working years will build up in an individual retirement account. Funds are expected to be invested in government-backed securities similar to the current EPF scheme and interest will be credited annually.

The big difference would come at retirement. After retirement, members would have the flexibility to decide how they want to utilise their retirement savings, unlike the current EPF system where they get only a lump-sum payout.

Explaining how the proposed model is expected to work, an official told The Indian Express, “Till the time of retirement, it will operate like PF, you keep on accumulating. At that stage when you are retiring, it converts into an annuity or a systematic withdrawal plan.”

Retirement Payout Options Under The Proposal

According to the report, the proposed framework could offer members two choices after retirement.

Alternatively, you could buy an annuity, which would give you a regular fixed pension. The second option would be a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), where the retirees can withdraw money periodically and the remaining corpus continues to stay invested.

The proposal hopes to give members more flexibility than the current EPF system, where members are typically paid their savings in a lump sum at retirement.

Retirees may also be able to increase or decrease their withdrawal amounts, depending on their financial needs, the reports say. Smaller withdrawals leave more money invested, which could lead to more income in the future.

Target Retirement Sum To Aid Savings

One of the most important features under consideration is the introduction of a Target Retirement Sum (TRS).

Under the proposed Target Retirement Sum (TRS) feature, members would select their target retirement age and the sum they would like to have accumulated by retirement. Based on these inputs, the EPFO system would then calculate the yearly contributions required to meet the goal.

The report quoted an official as saying, “Adjustments to TRS will be allowed and contribution requirements could then be recomputed accordingly. The system will accept and categorise contributions from multiple sources such as members, employers, or third-parties and update the member’s pension balance.”

Subscribers will also get access to a personalised digital dashboard, showing things like:

Total Contributions to be paid

Present retirement corpus

Progress Towards Target Retirement Sum

Estimated monthly pension amount

Retirement savings projection

Retirement estimates adjusted for inflation

Officials also said members would be able to change their retirement target down the road and the system would automatically recalculate the contributions needed.

Contributions Can Be From A Variety Of Sources

Perhaps the biggest proposed change is the flexibility in how retirement savings could be funded.

EPFO 3.0 could bring in money from more than one source, besides employee and employer contributions, such as:

Workers themselves

Businesses

Government co-contributions for eligible low-income workers

Gig and platform workers used by aggregators

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets

NGOs and Donors

Other third-party contributions

Eventually, support for split-payment systems for gig workers might be built into digital platforms, where a small percentage of earnings or payments is automatically set aside for retirement savings.

Explaining how this could work for informal workers, an official told The Indian Express, “For unorganised workers, there is no contribution, they themselves can make a contribution. Or else, a third party can make a contribution. Or, it could be donation, tip or payment-related diversion.”

Social Security Coverage May Include Other Workers

The proposal is likely to dramatically increase the reach of EPFO in the years to come. According to reports, the retirement savings framework could cover around 2.5 crore gig workers and Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) in the next five years.

The plan also suggests a one-to-many Universal Account Number (UAN) system, where one worker could have contributions from multiple employers or platform companies, with a consolidated retirement account.

The proposal also includes a Family Benefit Fund that could help financially assist a member’s spouse, children and orphans in the event of death.

Technology Upgrade Also Planned

Apart from the pension reforms, EPFO 3.0 will also boast a big technology upgrade with the introduction of a Core Banking Solution (CBS). The aim is to accelerate, simplify and mostly paper-free PF services to ease account management for subscribers.

However, some features that have attracted the maximum attention, such as UPI-based PF withdrawal and ATM-based PF withdrawal, are still under development and not rolled out.

The proposed universal pension framework has not been officially announced or approved by the government and details may change before implementation. But if it happens, EPFO 3.0 could be one of the most significant changes to India’s retirement savings system by bringing social security benefits to millions of workers who are now outside the formal pension net.

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