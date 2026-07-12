What Is EPFO’s 6-Month Amnesty Scheme 2026? Who Can Apply and How Will It Benefit Employees?

The EPFO has launched a one-time amnesty scheme in 2026 to enable those exempted PF trusts that have defaulted on the Employees’ Provident Fund Act, 1952 (EPFA). This scheme is mainly intended for establishments but the employees may also be affected, and perhaps beneficially, since there would be improved legal clarity on these PF trusts that are managing their funds.

The scheme will be for six months and eligible establishments will be given an opportunity to get retrospective recognition under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, subject to fulfilment of conditions prescribed.

Let’s take a deeper look at what the scheme entails, who can apply and why it matters.

What Is An Exempted Provident Fund Trust?

Most employers make direct deposits of employees’ provident fund contributions to the EPFO. However, some companies can manage their PF contributions on their own through an exempted PF trust.

These trusts are established and managed by the employer and not the EPFO, but they have to offer benefits to employees that are equal to or superior to the EPF scheme The trust is responsible for maintenance of member accounts, investment of PF money and crediting interest, among others.

Why Did EPFO Launch The Amnesty Scheme?

The scheme is for establishments that have been operating PF trusts recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961, but do not have a formal exemption notification under the EPF Act from the central or state government or the Ministry of Labour and Employment, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The announcement comes after amendments made through the Finance Act 2026, bringing the income tax framework in line with the EPF Act. The new rules state that only those provident funds that have received an exemption under Section 17 of the EPF Act will be eligible for recognition under the Income Tax Act.

EPFO has given this one-time amnesty window to help the eligible employers migrate to the new framework without facing long-drawn legal issues.

Who can apply?

The scheme shall apply only to those establishments that fulfil certain conditions.

Eligible employers were those running a recognised PF trust under the Income Tax Act but who had not received a formal exemption notification from the appropriate government.

The Ministry has classified eligible establishments into two broad categories.

The first category consists of employers who want to regularise their trust retrospectively and are either already compliant or intend to become compliant as non-exempt establishments.

The second category covers employers who are looking for retrospective regularisation and are still working under the Code on Social Security, 2020, as exempt establishments.

What Relief Does The Scheme Provide?

The Amnesty Scheme provides the substantial benefit of retrospective regularisation for eligible PF trusts.

Where an establishment is eligible, the government may grant an exemption and recognise the trust from its inception to a specified cut-off date.

The scheme also provides some relief from compliance requirements under the Code on Social Security, 2020. These include conditions pertaining to minimum employee strength, corpus requirements and a three-year prior compliance rule.

Another major advantage is that pending proceedings related to PF dues, damages, and interest can be withdrawn and treated as closed, subject to prescribed conditions.

The ministry also said that earlier finalised orders in such matters shall be treated as void ab initio, thereby extending further legal relief to eligible establishments.

What Employers Are Looking For?

The relief isn’t automatic.

The Ministry has clarified that establishments eligible for the scheme must show that contributions and interest were credited to the PF accounts of employees at rates equal to or higher than the statutory EPFO rates during the relevant period.

The condition is to ensure that employees do not suffer any financial loss because the employer manages the PF through a private trust rather than the EPFO.

How Can Eligible Businesses Apply?

The employers desirous to avail themselves of the scheme have to make a formal application through e-mail to the concerned EPFO Regional Office.

They can also send their expression of interest at rc.exemption@epfindia.gov.in.

As part of the application process, the establishments must have a chartered accountant audit their financial statements.

In case of any special audit or compliance audit ordered by the EPFO, it will be completed within three months from the date of submission of the application.

So, What Does This Mean For Employees?

The scheme does not require employees to apply, but those whose employers’ PF trust is legally regularised will benefit.

A registered trust under the legal framework provides greater certainty regarding the legal status of employees’ retirement savings. It also ensures that the trust is in line with the regulatory framework laid down and is accountable under the EPF law.

Significantly, the scheme protects employees’ interests by requiring PF contributions and interest to be credited at rates not less than the statutory returns of EPFO, so that relief can be granted to employers.

Should Employees Be Concerned About This Scheme?

EPFO’s Amnesty Scheme 2026 is a one-time compliance window to resolve long-pending issues with exempted PF trusts. The scheme is for employers. But the impact on employees will be better legal certainty and more oversight of provident fund trusts managed by employers.

The six-month application window is open now and eligible establishments have an opportunity to bring their PF trusts under the statutory framework while resolving legacy compliance issues, provided they meet the conditions laid down by EPFO and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

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