What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

EPFO Launches New One-Time Settlement Scheme VISHWAS, 2026 The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new one-time settlement scheme. The scheme gives an opportunity to eligible employers to settle long-pending disputes related to damages imposed for delay in making contributions to the provident fund (PF).

The scheme will be active from 29th June 2026 and will remain open for a duration of six months. It is meant to help employers settle eligible cases by paying damages at reduced rates, thus allowing old disputes to be settled without long-drawn-out legal proceedings.

The scheme is mainly for employers but employees need to know what it means too. The initiative maintains employees’ PF benefits and requires employers to continue actual PF contributions. Rather, it only deals with the penalty (damages) imposed for delays in depositing PF dues.

What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme?

VISHWAS, 2026, is a one-time dispute resolution scheme. It was to facilitate the amicable settlement of disputes relating to damages imposed under Section 14B of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and corresponding provisions under the Code on Social Security, 2020, the EPFO said.

This means that if there is a pending or unsettled case for damages for delay in the deposit of PF contributions, the scheme allows the employer to settle the matter by paying damages at concessional rates, provided all conditions are met.

Why Has EPFO Launched This Scheme?

Many employers have faced disputes over damages imposed for delayed PF payments. In some cases, these cases have been pending for years before the courts and tribunals, while in others they are still under adjudication.

EPFO hopes to resolve these cases in a transparent and time-bound manner with VISHWAS 2026, reducing litigation while ensuring recovery of statutory dues.

The scheme does not affect the requirement to deposit PF contributions or interest for employees. It only provides relief for the damages portion of qualifying cases.

What Cases Are Covered?

The settlement window includes a broad array of pending items related to damages.

Cases eligible are:

Orders to cause damage that are under challenge in courts or tribunals.

Final damage orders are issued when the dues have not been fully recovered.

Cases where notices have been issued but a final order is awaited.

No damages proceedings initiated.

This means that employers who have a dispute, or a dispute that is ongoing, would have the opportunity to settle it without having to wait for the often lengthy legal process to unfold.

How Much Relief Is Available?

Damages for qualifying defaults occurring on or before June 14, 2024, will be recomputed at discounted rates.

The new rates are as follows:

Delay in PF payment Damages under VISHWAS 2026 Up to 2 months 0.25% per month More than 2 months but less than 4 months 0.50% per month 4 months or more 1% per month

These concessional rates are applicable only to eligible cases under the scheme.

What Conditions Must Employers Meet?

Employers have to satisfy several conditions before applying.

The key condition is that they need to first pay the entire interest liability applicable for the delayed PF contributions under Section 7Q of the EPF Act or the corresponding provision under the Social Security Code.

They are also obliged to give an undertaking that they shall not pursue or institute any further appeal or legal proceedings after the dispute is settled under VISHWAS, 2026.

What If A Payment Has Already Been Made?

The EPFO has clarified the treatment of previous payments.

If the employer has already paid more than the revised damages worked out under the scheme, the excess amount will not be refunded and cannot be adjusted against the same demand.

In contrast, if the amount already paid is less than the revised damages, the employer will only be required to pay the difference.

The operational guidelines also provide for the adjustment of statutory pre-deposits made at the time of filing appeals in the settlement process.

Who Cannot Use the Scheme?

Not all establishments will be covered under VISHWAS, 2026.

The scheme does not apply in the following cases:

Where the damages have been fully compensated.

Matters involving fraud, misappropriation or wilful falsification of records.

Cases where the full amount of applicable interest has not been paid.

These exclusions are designed to make sure only genuine cases benefit from the scheme and to keep up compliance standards.

How Can Employers Apply?

Applications must be submitted online via the EPFO Employer Portal.

The employers have to log in and select the option VISHWAS, 2026, and provide the necessary details, including notices or orders of damage, payment details, proof of payment of interest and the undertaking as prescribed. The application needs to be e-signed or authenticated through a digital signature certificate (DSC).

After verification of the application by EPFO, the revised damages amount will be intimated through the portal.

The employer has to accept the settlement and pay it within 15 days. On successful payment, EPFO shall issue a digitally signed VISHWAS, 2026 settlement certificate, which shall serve as proof of the settlement of the dispute. This certificate may also be used for withdrawal of related proceedings in court or a tribunal.

What Does This Mean for Employees?

The scheme is for employers but does protect employees’ interests. The EPFO has clarified that VISHWAS, 2026, does not provide a waiver of contribution or interest on the provident fund and does not dilute the legal obligations of the employers under EPF law.

The scheme is expected to speed up the resolution of long-pending employee disputes and ensure statutory compliance.

The EPFO has also asked its zonal and regional offices to identify suitable establishments, conduct awareness campaigns and help employers complete the process before the six-month window closes in the coming months.

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