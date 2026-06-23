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Home > Business News > What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch

What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch

Vedanta shares fell over 8% to ₹280.55 due to a promoter block deal (approx 1.8% stake) and index exclusion, triggering heavy selling, higher volumes, and mixed post-demerger group performance.

What is happening with Vedanta Shares? Here's What Investors Should Watch
What is happening with Vedanta Shares? Here's What Investors Should Watch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 14:35 IST

Vedanta share slipped lower on Tuesday, with the stock trading around ₹280.55, down roughly 8.27%, after heavy selling pressure hit Dalal Street. The drop seemed to start from a big promoter block deal involving close to 1.8% equity, and that has sparked worries about a supply overhang. On top of that, index-linked exclusion added to the weakness, so institutional selling picked up even more. Trading volumes also jumped well above average, which suggests there was solid action happening under the price slide. Even as the parent stock stayed under pressure, the wider Vedanta group narrative stayed a bit mixed, because some demerged businesses held their ground. For now, it’s kind of a “big deal, big reaction” moment in the markets.

Why Vedanta Shares Took A Hit Today?

  • Promoter stake sale jitters: Twin Star Holdings, Vedanta’s biggest promoter, cut about a approx 1.8% equity stake through a few block deals. Once the market hears “stake sale,” it quickly assumes a “supply flood coming,” triggering mild panic and a heavy selling vibe, as if nobody wants to be the last one holding.
  • Still strong promoter grip: Even after the sale, promoter holding remains solid at ~56.38% (as of March 31, 2026), with Twin Star alone holding almost 40.02%. But traders rarely pause for the full narrative when the headline feels spicy.
  • Index exclusion shocker: Removal from global index classifications meant passive funds had to step back, leading to automatic outflows. Think of ETFs quietly exiting the stage-no debate, no speech.
  • Double whammy effect: One side selling (block deal), the other side stepping away (index exclusion). After that combination, the stock had very little cushion left.
  • Market mood overall: When higher supply meets forced exits, Dalal Street doesn’t ask long questions-it just hits the sell button first and figures it out later.

Post-Demerger Performance Divergence Vedanta Shares: One Stock, Many Stories

After Vedanta’s multi-way demerger, Vedanta shares and its group companies have kinda started going in totally different directions, almost like separate market narratives running in parallel, at the same time. The parent counter, Vedanta shares, has been under real pressure, because the main listed entity is trying to adjust to the post-demerger shape, and you can see volatility, some profit booking, and general uncertainty all weighing on mood. Meanwhile, the spun-off businesses went ahead on a different track altogether, not even close to the same feel. Power, Oil & Gas, and Iron & Steel types of operations showed early strength, with a few of them even touching upper circuit levels during the first trading sessions, which signals renewed investor attention, and that “focused business model” optimism is kinda creeping in.

So in practice there’s a stark split in performance: Vedanta shares still see sell-side pressure, while the newly demerged entities are pulling in steadier buying and more upbeat sentiment. Overall, the market is like it’s telling two stories at once, caution and consolidation around Vedanta shares on one hand, and a bit of excitement, plus momentum in the newly separated companies on the other. It ends up feeling like a textbook example where one corporate breakup produces “one stock, many stories” across the whole group.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Stock Movement Of Vedanta Shares

Metric Value
Market Cap ₹1.04–1.1 lakh crore
52-week Range ₹151.20 – ₹360.00
P/E Ratio 21.76
Dividend Yield 15.16%

(With Inputs)

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.
Also Read: Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | INDIAN RUPEE
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What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch
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What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch
What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch
What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch
What Is happening With Vedanta Shares? Stocks Falls Over 8% Amid Block Deal Pressure And Post-Demerger Impact | What Investors Should Watch

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