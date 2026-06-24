What Is Intra-Village Road Coding System? Govt Plans Digital Codes for Every Village Road In India

Lost in a village? Not anymore. Village roads in India will soon have a unique QR code which will carry information of the road, like its width, connectivity, state, district and village names. Finding an address in an Indian village has long depended more on local knowledge than on maps. Directions are often given using familiar landmarks — a temple, a banyan tree, a school or a neighbour’s house — making it difficult for outsiders, delivery personnel, ambulances or even government officials to locate a destination quickly.

That may soon change.

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has proposed an intra-village road coding and grading system at the national level, which will give a unique identity to every road within villages. The proposal is to standardise the naming, coding and digital mapping of village roads to improve rural navigation and to strengthen governance and infrastructure planning.

Official sources said they expected to put the consultation paper in the public domain for feedback before finalising the framework.

Why is the government taking up this system?

Over the years, India has made a major expansion of its rural roads network through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). But roads and lanes in villages have mostly remained undocumented.

This often creates challenges for emergency services, postal deliveries, government agencies and digital navigation platforms, which struggle to identify precise locations within villages.

The proposed framework aims to bridge this gap by creating a standardised digital database that covers roads in nearly six lakh villages across India.

How will roads be classified?

Under the proposal, every road inside a village will fall under one of three categories: main roads, crossroads and other or connected roads. Each road will receive a unique alphanumeric code linked to its administrative location—from the state level down to the village level, according to sources quoted by PTI.

The coding framework has also been designed to work alongside existing PMGSY road coding standards and the Local Government Directory database. Duplicate road codes will be prevented through validation in PMGSY’s Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (OMMAS).

What role will QR codes play?

One of the most visible features of the proposal is the introduction of QR-coded road signboards.

Each village road is supposed to be digitally mapped using a geospatial identifier. People will be able to scan QR codes on signboards to receive the information on their phones, including the name of the road they are on, the route details and maintenance history. Bilingual information is one of the main features proposed. “Now residents, tourists, emergency services and delivery personnel will be able to read the information on the boards in their language, local dialect or English.

What technologies will be used for the project?

The proposed system brings together several ongoing government digital initiatives.

It will integrate the SVAMITVA scheme, which uses drone surveys to map villages, with DIGIPIN, the Department of Posts’ geospatial digital addressing system. It will also be linked with Gram Manchitra, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s geospatial planning platform.

Together, these platforms are expected to create a comprehensive digital map of village roads across the country.

Who will name and manage village roads?

Gram panchayats will play the central role in identifying, naming and grading roads within their jurisdictions.

The consultation paper also proposes that Gram Panchayat development plans include annual reviews and audits to keep the road database updated.

Officials have described the initiative as a “whole-of-government” exercise, involving the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Posts, National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, state governments and geospatial agencies.

How can such initiative benefit rural India?

Officials believe the proposed framework could go beyond making navigation easier.

An authenticated national database of village roads is anticipated to enable the planning of rural development works, monitoring of projects, cutting back of redundant infrastructure work, which is presently completed by various departments, and promoting clarity in road construction as well as maintenance works. This digital mapping solution is likely to enhance last-mile connectivity for vehicles, including postal and government vehicles, ambulances, and delivery associates, enabling them to reach their targets more precisely. It will also offer planners as well as administrators a real-time perspective of the rural roads’ network to monitor road projects better.

What happens next?

Ministry sources stated that the consultation paper will be uploaded on the ‘MyGov’ platform in the next three-four days. The public at large, including Gram Panchayat members, elected representatives, domain experts and students, will get a time span of 21 days to submit comments about the classification system, coding mechanism, digital linkage and implementation.

After incorporating feedback, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is expected to finalise the framework for its nationwide implementation.

Also Read: Bank of India Wins Big Against Nirav Modi in UK Court: What Happened in the Case?