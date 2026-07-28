What Is IPREK? Why Has IAF Picked Apollo Micro Systems for This Key Defence Programme?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has selected Apollo Micro Systems as a Prime Development Agency for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) programme under the Make-II category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, marking a major step forward in India’s defence manufacturing journey. The empanelment is not a commercial order, but it puts the Hyderabad-based defence company in an elite group of private firms selected to develop next-generation indigenous precision-guided weapon systems.

The announcement also comes at a time when Apollo Micro Systems has become one of the star performers among listed defence companies. The multibagger stock has zoomed over 100% in the last year, on the back of investors’ optimism on its growing defence order pipeline. However, the stock traded down 3.12 per cent (Rs 12.25) at Rs 380.70 on the NSE at around 3:05 pm on Tuesday as investors digested the latest development.

Move Into a High-Value Defence Segment

This empanelment marks a significant leap in Apollo Micro Systems’ defence journey. The company is moving into the precision-guided munitions (PGM) segment, one of the most sophisticated areas of defence manufacturing, where India has historically been a huge importer.

The Make-II route incentivises Indian firms to conceptualise and develop state-of-the-art military systems through their own investments. If the prototype is successful in meeting the armed forces’ requirements, it could open the door to government procurement orders. For companies like Apollo, it is an opportunity to go beyond component manufacturing and to be part of building complete indigenous defence systems.

What Is IPREK And Why Is It Important?

The Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit is meant to convert 500-kg general-purpose bombs in the existing inventory of the Indian Air Force into long-range precision glide weapons.

The kit enhances the bomb’s capabilities, not the bomb itself. Bombs equipped with IPREK, the company says, can strike targets from a stand-off distance of over 80-100 kilometres with an accuracy of about three metres. This allows combat aircraft to engage targets without entering the range of many enemy air defence systems.

The system also combines the indigenous Indian NavIC satellite navigation network with electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR) and digital scene matching area correlation (DSMAC) guidance technologies – allowing precision strikes in day and night and in GPS-denied environments.

A Long-Term Opportunity

Apollo Micro Systems believes the opportunity is much larger than just a single defence programme.

Following successful trials, the company said that the initial procurement phase could include more than 500 IPREK units. As the country increasingly shifts its focus to manufacturing critical defence equipment in India, it estimates the opportunity for India to substitute imports of precision-guided munitions to be more than Rs 20,000 crore in the next decade.

The company sees opportunities to leverage IPREK’s expertise in guidance, navigation and airworthiness in future precision weapon programmes for the Army, Navy and export markets.

Management Calls It a Defining Moment

“The Indian Air Force’s selection of Apollo Micro Systems as a Development Agency for IPREK is one of the most defining moments in our company’s history,” said Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy. “We have spent decades building the indigenous capability to win a programme like this guidance systems, electro-optical seekers, NavIC navigation, airborne certification. IPREK is the convergence of all of it into a single, sovereign capability that India is building for itself. We are not assembling imported kits. We are engineering a precision weapon from the ground up, on Indian soil, with Indian talent. I also want to acknowledge our long-standing collaboration with DRDO the foundational knowledge they have shared with us over the years is embedded in everything we build. IPREK is an Atmanirbhar Bharat story, and Apollo is proud to be at its centre,” he said, talking about the development in a filing.

What comes next?

Apollo Micro Systems said that even though the announcement is of strategic importance, empanelment should not be construed as a commercial contract.

The firm will commence revenue recognition only after the government issues a formal Project Sanction Order (PSO) and commercial procurement contracts. Until then, this development serves as a validation of the company’s technological prowess and a boost to its position in India’s fast-growing defence manufacturing ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)