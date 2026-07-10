What Is Kavach System 4.0? Railways Approves Rs 206 Crore Safety Upgrade On 680 km Of Northern Railway

Indian Railways has approved a Rs 206 crore project to install its indigenous train safety system, Kavach Version 4.0, on 680 route kilometres (RKm) of the Northern Railway network. This is a part of the government’s wider plan to improve railway safety by increasing the use of India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on some of the country’s busiest rail routes.

The latest approval involves the Rewari-Delhi and Shakurbasti-Bathinda stretches along with feeder branch lines in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Railways, this project is part of the ongoing nationwide rollout of Kavach by Indian Railways to expand the indigenous safety system on high-density and strategically important routes.

What Is Kavach 4.0?

Kavach is an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed by Indian Railways for the purpose of lowering the risk of train accidents and improving safety in operations.

In simple words, it’s like a safety net for trains’ operations. It constantly checks the movement of the train and can apply the brakes automatically if a dangerous situation occurs, such as a train passing a stop signal or passing the permitted speed.

It is meant to halt signals passed at danger (SPADs), a major cause of rail accidents. It also prevents collisions by detecting trains on the same track and intervening when necessary.

Kavach is also very effective in low visibility conditions, such as dense fog, thus improving the safety of train operations during adverse weather.

What Is New In Kavach Version 4.0?

Indian Railways says Kavach Version 4.0 is a major technology upgrade over previous versions. It has been approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) after continuous improvements based on operational experience and independent safety assessments.

The latest release includes:

Better train location due to enhanced position accuracy.

Improved signal information, particularly in large and complex railway stations.

Optical fibre cables enable communication between stations, allowing faster and more reliable data exchange.

Direct integration with existing electronic interlocking systems allows seamless coordination with the existing signalling infrastructure.

The ministry said these improvements make Kavach 4.0 more robust, responsive and fit for deployment across India’s busy railway network.

It is also certified by an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) and complies with Safety Integrity Level-4 (SIL-4) requirements, one of the highest international safety standards for railway signalling systems.

What Does This Upgrade Mean For Travellers?

Passengers may not notice any changes to the trains, but the safety technology is operating behind the scenes to help lessen the chances of human error.

The system continuously monitors the movement of trains, automatically applies brakes whenever necessary, allows trains to run at maximum permissible speed safely and ensures reliable train operations in adverse weather conditions.

The ministry further said, “Deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 on these important routes of Indian Railways will strengthen safety, improve operational efficiency, enhance reliability of train operations and support faster, technology-driven movement of both passenger and freight services.”

The technology not only improves passenger safety, but is also expected to increase efficiency of freight operations, reducing delays and improving overall network reliability.

There Is A Long Way To Go For Kavach Rollout

Kavach’s latest approval is another step in the system’s expansion, but it still only covers a small portion of India’s railway network.

As per railway data, Kavach has been commissioned on 3,103 route kilometres, and installation work was in progress on another 24,427 route kilometres as of March 2026. The Indian railway network is approximately 70,000 route km long and the technology is operational on only about 4.4% of the network.

The rollout has gained further momentum with the introduction of Kavach 4.0, particularly on high-density and high-traffic corridors, such as stretches of the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes.

The new 680-kilometre project, approved by Northern Railway, will further extend this network. It should be noted, though, that the approval is for deployment, meaning that the installation work will now begin and the system is not yet operational on these sections.

Why This Matters

The Indian Railways has recently given top priority to rail safety, with a greater focus on using technology to prevent accidents caused by human error. Kavach is the core of that strategy and provides an automated safety layer that activates when needed to make the railway network safer and more reliable.

With the deployment of Kavach 4.0 on more high-density routes, passengers and freight operators are expected to get safer journeys, better punctuality and a more resilient railway network.

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