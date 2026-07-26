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Home > Business News > What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money

What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money

What is a mule account? Learn how cyber fraudsters use mule accounts to move stolen money, how they differ from regular bank accounts, and ways to stay safe.

What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money
What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 11:02 IST

Stealing money online takes a cybercriminal just a few minutes but moving that cash without raising red flags? That’s the real challenge. This is where the mule account comes in picture.

Fraudsters shuffle stolen money through a rapid chain of these accounts to throw investigators off the scent. But as digital payment scams continue to rise, Indian authorities are cracking down, using AI and tighter teamwork between banks and law enforcement to spot and freeze these accounts fast.

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So, what actually makes a bank account a “mule” account, how is it different from a normal one, and how can you make sure you don’t accidentally get dragged into the mix?

What Is a Mule Account?

A mule account is a bank account used to receive, transfer or withdraw money obtained through illegal activities such as phishing scams, fake investment schemes, digital arrest frauds or identity theft.

Sometimes the account owner is in on it, taking a cut to look the other way. But just as often, it’s an unsuspecting person who was tricked into giving up access or talked into “renting” their account for a fast buck.

As the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) points out, these mule accounts are a crucial tool for cybercriminals. Bouncing stolen money through a maze of different accounts scrambles the paper trail, making the cash nearly impossible to trace by the time it reaches the scammers.

How Do Cyber Fraudsters Use Mule Accounts?

The money trail in most cyber frauds follows a similar pattern:

  • A victim loses money through a scam.

  • The stolen amount is transferred to a mule account.

  • It is then moved across several other accounts in quick succession.

  • Finally, the money is withdrawn as cash, converted into cryptocurrency or transferred elsewhere, making recovery difficult.

This layered movement helps criminals conceal the origin of the funds and complicates investigations. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, mule accounts remain one of the biggest hurdles in tackling cyber-enabled financial frauds. 

How Is a Mule Account Different From a Regular Bank Account?

Regular Bank Account

Mule Account

Used for personal or business transactions

Used to move money linked to cyber fraud

Operated by the account holder

Often controlled or influenced by fraudsters

Transactions are legitimate

Transactions may involve stolen funds

No legal concerns when used properly

Can attract investigation if linked to cybercrime

Meant for savings, payments or business

Used to disguise the movement of illegal money

The key difference is not how the account is opened but how it is used.

How Do People Become Money Mules?

Most people caught up in money mule scams aren’t criminal masterminds. In reality, fraudsters routinely target everyday folks trying to make extra cash, like students, job seekers, and gig workers.

They pitch fake work-from-home jobs, promise easy cuts just for moving money around, or ask to borrow ATM cards, banking logins, and UPI accounts. Other times, it’s as simple as doing a quick favor for a friend or acquaintance, completely unaware that the cash passing through is actually stolen.

Why Are Banks and Authorities Concerned?

The growing use of mule accounts has prompted regulators and law enforcement agencies to strengthen fraud detection.

Earlier this year, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs signed an agreement with RBIH to improve AI-driven detection of mule accounts. Under the arrangement, fraud-related intelligence from I4C’s Suspect Registry will help strengthen AI tools such as MuleHunter.ai, enabling banks to identify suspicious accounts more quickly. 

The government has also said MuleHunter.AI is already operational across several banks and is being expanded further to improve the detection of accounts used in cyber frauds. 

What Happens If Your Account Is Used as a Mule Account?

If your bank spots sketchy activity on your account, they’ll freeze it fast while authorities dig in. That leaves you on the hook to explain where the money came from and answer questions from law enforcement.

Here’s the catch: even if you didn’t pull the scam yourself, letting someone else borrow your account can still drag you into serious legal and financial trouble. That’s why banks keep hammering this point home—never share your banking credentials or let anyone else use your account, no matter who’s asking.

How Can You Stay Safe?

Here are a few precautions that can help reduce the risk:

  • Never rent or sell your bank account.

  • Do not share your debit card, ATM PIN, internet banking password or OTP with anyone.

  • Avoid job offers that ask you to receive and transfer money on behalf of others.

  • Be cautious if someone offers easy commissions for using your bank account.

  • Regularly monitor your bank statements and report suspicious transactions immediately.

  • Contact your bank and report cyber fraud through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or helpline as soon as you notice unauthorised activity.

The Bottom Line

A mule account may look like an ordinary bank account, but it plays a central role in helping cybercriminals move stolen money beyond the reach of investigators.

With AI-powered tools and closer coordination between banks and law enforcement, authorities are strengthening efforts to detect such accounts. But the first line of defence is still public awareness.

The message is simple: never allow anyone to use your bank account to receive or transfer money unless you know exactly where the funds are coming from.

Also Read: How to File a PF Claim After an EPF Member’s Death? Here’s the Step-by-Step Guide

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What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money

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What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money
What Is Mule Account? Hidden Bank Account Trick Cyber Fraudsters Use to Steal Money
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