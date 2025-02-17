What Is Nugget? Zomato Launches New AI-Powered Customer Support Platform For Global Businesses

Zomato has launched Nugget, an AI-powered, no-code customer support platform designed to help businesses scale their operations effortlessly. Developed by Zomato Labs, Nugget promises to automate up to 80% of customer queries, offering cost-efficient, customizable support solutions.

Zomato has unveiled its AI-powered customer support platform, Nugget, designed to help businesses worldwide scale their support operations. The platform is the first product developed by Zomato Labs, the company’s incubator for in-house innovations. The company also hinted at launching additional software-as-a-service (SaaS) products under Zomato Labs in the future.

What is Nugget?

Nugget is an AI-native, no-code customer support platform that Zomato claims is both highly customizable and cost-efficient. According to Zomato’s Group CEO and co-founder, Deepinder Goyal, the tool enables businesses to automate customer support without requiring a dedicated developer team or rigid workflows.

“Introducing Nugget – an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly – highly customizable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” Goyal wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Developed internally over three years, Nugget is already processing more than 15 million customer interactions per month across Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. The AI tool is designed to resolve up to 80 percent of customer queries autonomously by learning and adapting in real-time.

“We are now opening it up to businesses worldwide – 90 percent of companies who have seen Nugget have signed up,” Goyal added, highlighting the strong initial interest.

Key Features and Benefits of Nugget

Through Nugget, Zomato is offering businesses a suite of AI-powered tools, including AI agents, co-pilots for image classification, automated quality audits, and integration capabilities with platforms like Freshdesk and Zoho.

The platform is designed to streamline support operations, promising an 80 percent resolution rate for customer queries, a 25 percent increase in agent compliance, and a 20 percent reduction in resolution time, according to Nugget’s website.

To accelerate adoption, Goyal announced that Zomato will offer Nugget free of charge to founders currently locked into contracts with legacy customer service providers.

“Founders: stuck in a contract with a legacy provider? We’ll give you Nugget for free for the remainder of your term,” Goyal stated in his post.

Zomato’s Shift Toward Quick Commerce

This launch comes less than two weeks after Zomato rebranded itself to “Eternal,” reflecting the company’s shift toward its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, as its primary growth driver. This strategic move follows a slowdown in the company’s core food delivery business, a trend mirrored by its competitors, including Swiggy.

Zomato reported a 57 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY25, dropping to Rs 59 crore from Rs 138 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a strong revenue increase, with Q3FY25 revenues rising 64 percent YoY to Rs 5,404 crore, compared to Rs 3,288 crore in Q3FY24.

