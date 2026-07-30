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Home > Business News > What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?

What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?

PhonePe launches PulsePro, an enterprise intelligence platform that helps businesses track consumer spending, identify growth markets, and plan expansion using anonymised payment data and hyperlocal insights.

Can Payment Data Predict Your Next Business Move? PhonePe Bets Big With PulsePro (Representative Image)
Can Payment Data Predict Your Next Business Move? PhonePe Bets Big With PulsePro (Representative Image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 16:54 IST

India’s digital payments boom is about more than just faster transactions. PhonePe is now seeking to leverage billions of payment records into business intelligence with the launch of PulsePro, a new enterprise analytics platform designed to help companies understand how consumers spend, where markets are growing and which locations offer the biggest expansion opportunities.
 
The Walmart-backed fintech firm says the platform was built using aggregated and anonymised transaction data so that businesses can see market trends without exposing individual customer information.
 

Moving Beyond Payments to Market Intelligence

 
For years, digital payment companies have been all about processing transactions. Instead, they’re finding value in the insights those transactions provide.
 
PhonePe says that PulsePro is designed for businesses that require faster and more detailed market intelligence than traditional surveys. In contrast to traditional market research based on sample studies and historical reports, the platform analyses actual digital payment trends to provide near-real-time insights.
 
The platform leverages PhonePe’s extensive payments network, comprising more than 700 million registered users, over 50 million merchants and coverage across 99% of India’s postal codes. The scale enables companies to study consumer behaviour at both the national and hyperlocal levels, the company says.
 

What Do Companies Need To Learn From This?

 
PulsePro is built to assist companies in opening new stores, expanding to new cities or strengthening their distribution networks.
 
Its analytics cover over 200 store categories and more than 100 market signals, enabling enterprises to track category growth, spending patterns, retail format shifts, and changing consumer preferences.
 
The platform also provides district- and postal-code-level insights for companies to benchmark urban and rural markets, find potential business locations and track metrics such as quick commerce penetration.
 
PhonePe also provided insights generated by the platform. The company stated that the highest number of OTT users in the country was in Chakan, Pune, while Maharashtra led in pet-related expenses, the Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh recorded lifestyle expenses almost three times the state average and Marathahalli in Bengaluru was the late-night ordering hot spot in India.
 

Built On PhonePe Pulse, But Aimed At Enterprises

 
This launch comes after the company launched PhonePe Pulse, its public data platform, in 2021. Pulse will continue to be free for entrepreneurs, researchers, developers and students, and PulsePro has been positioned as a premium offering for enterprises wanting deeper commercial insights. “Businesses today don’t just need more data, they need better intelligence. Since launching PhonePe Pulse in 2021, we have seen a growing demand from organizations looking for deeper market insights to guide expansion and strategic decision making. PhonePe PulsePro is our response to that need,” said Karthik Raghupathy, head of strategy, PhonePe.
 
The platform uses one of the biggest market intelligence data sets of India, he said, adding that privacy is protected by using aggregated and anonymised transaction data.
 

Privacy Still A Big Concern

 
Privacy will continue to be an important aspect as payment companies continue to monetise data-driven services.
 
PhonePe has stated that PulsePro doesn’t give access to individual customer transactions. Rather, the platform takes in anonymised and aggregated payment trends, a model to help businesses understand market behaviour while protecting the identity of users.
 
With digital payments becoming more embedded in the fabric of everyday commerce, PulsePro and other platforms represent a broader shift in the fintech industry—from simply enabling transactions to helping companies make smarter, data-driven decisions.
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What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?
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What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?

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What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?
What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?
What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?
What Is PhonePe PulsePro And How Does It Turn Digital Payments Into Market Insights For Businesses?

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