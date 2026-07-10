What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Who Is Eligible And How To Get 24th Installment

Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 a year under the main income support scheme of the Union government, which is directly transferred to their bank accounts in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Since its inception, this initiative has benefitted crores of farmers’ families, but many deserving farmers don’t receive their instalments every year mainly because of errors in documents, backlogs in verification or technical glitches.

If you are waiting with bated breath for the next instalment or are wondering how to apply for the PM Kisan Yojana scheme for the first time, here’s everything you need to know.

What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN)?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central government scheme launched in February 2019 for income support to farmers. It will be effective from 1 December 2018. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is given to all eligible landholding farmer families for meeting agricultural expenses and domestic needs. DBT or Direct Benefit Transfer, is a scheme in which the benefits are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Since the launch of the scheme, the government has transferred over Rs 3.46 lakh crore in several instalments. The scheme has benefitted nearly 9.8 crore farmers, including over 2.41 crore women farmers.

Who Can Avail The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?

The main eligibility criterion for PM-KISAN is having cultivable agricultural land.

You may be eligible for the scheme if you’re eligible for it if:

If you have agricultural land in your name, irrespective of the size of holding.

Your name is included in the official land records of your state or union territory.

Your land ownership satisfies the eligibility rules as per the scheme guidelines.

You go through mandatory e-KYC verification.

Under the scheme, ‘farmer family’ means husband, wife and minor children (below 18 years of age).

Who Is Not Eligible For PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Benefits?

If you own agricultural land, certain categories are not covered under the scheme.

The following are ineligible:

Institutional land owners.

Present and past constitutional post holders.

Ministers (present and former), MPs, MLAs, MLCs, mayors, and district panchayat chairpersons.

Central or State Government employees (other than multitasking staff, Class IV and Group D employees) in service or retired

Pensioners with a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or more (excluding eligible government staff in lower categories).

Individuals paying income tax in the last assessment year.

Professionals like doctors, engineers, architects, chartered accountants & advocates carrying on their professions.

Non-Resident Indian (NRI)

Why Are PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Installments Stuck?

Many farmers feel the government is delaying payments. In fact, official data show that most payment problems are due to errors in beneficiary records.

Below are the four most common reasons for not paying instalments:

1. e-KYC Is Not Complete

The government has made e-KYC mandatory to avoid fake claims. Your instalment may be on hold if your identity verification through OTP or face authentication is still pending.

2. Farmer ID Not Found

Farmers in the state of Uttar Pradesh, who are eligible, have to register themselves on the Kisan Registry portal and get a 12-digit Farmer ID. If you do not register, you may not get future instalments.

3. Aadhaar and Bank Account Not Properly Linked

DBT is used to make PM Kisan payments, so your bank account needs to be linked with Aadhaar. Furthermore, the account should be mapped with NPCI. A mismatch may cause payment failure.

4. Land Records Are Not Verified

Khasra Khatauni Land Details Your land details must be correctly linked to your digital farmer profile. Payment may not be processed if land verification is pending or marked as “No” by the Revenue Department.

How Can New Farmers Apply For PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?

If you are eligible and not registered under this scheme, then you can apply for PM Kisan by completing the following steps:

Step 1: Register the farm land in your name.

Step 2: Conduct the necessary land record search.

Step 3: Complete the PM-KISAN Scheme application through the official process.

Step 4: Perform Aadhaar-based e-KYC.

Step 5: Connect your bank account with Aadhaar and ensure DBT is enabled.

It’s important to keep in mind that the scheme is basically for the landholding farmers whose ownership qualifies under the scheme guidelines. Newly purchased land does not become eligible automatically, except in specific circumstances, such as inheritance after the death of a father or husband.

When Will The 24th PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Instalment Be Released?

PM-KISAN scheme instalments are released after every four months.

The payment period is:

April to July: First payment

August to November: The second part of

Third instalment, December to March.

The 23rd instalment was released on June 20, with Rs 2,000 deposited to the eligible beneficiaries. As per the payment schedule, the 24th instalment of the scheme is likely to be released in October or November but it is contingent upon the government’s official announcement.

What Should Farmers Do Before The Next Instalment Is Released?

If you are waiting for your next PM Kisan payment, then it is better to check your beneficiary status in advance. To prevent payment delays, complete e-KYC, confirm Aadhaar is linked to the bank account, check NPCI mapping, check land records, and get a Farmer ID (if applicable).

PM-KISAN remains a crucial scheme that provides financial help to the farmers entitled to it. Take a few minutes out now to check your records and you can ensure that the next Rs 2,000 instalment comes to your bank account without any hitch.

Also Read: What Is Kavach System 4.0? Railways Approves Rs 206 Crore Safety Upgrade On 680 km Of Northern Railway