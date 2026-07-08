What Is ‘PRAGATI’ Scheme? Centre to Train 20,000 Agri-Entrepreneurs; Eligibility, Benefits and More

The central government has announced a new scheme to tackle two problems in rural India at the same time: creating jobs for youth and helping farmers improve their income. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the PRAGATI Project, which will train 20,000 rural youths as agri-entrepreneurs. Once trained, they will be working in their villages assisting farmers with everything from modern farming techniques and soil testing to bank loans and selling their produce.

The scheme will eventually help over 20 lakh small and marginal farmers all over the country, the government said.

What is the PRAGATI scheme?

The government had rolled out the PRAGATI Scheme to dissuade the rural youths from migrating to urban areas for employment and motivate them to take up agriculture as an occupation.

Under this scheme, the selected youths will receive training as agri-entrepreneurs.

They will be, in essence, rural agri-consultants to support the farmers with all their daily queries and connect them with banks, governments, and markets.

The concept is simple. Farmers can save time, reduce their costs and improve their income if they can get expert advice and services in their villages.

“PRAGATI is not just a scheme, but a pledge for change,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launching the programme. “It will become a medium to make villages self-reliant, employable and empowered,” he added.

Which states will be the first to benefit?

The plan would first be rolled out in eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Assam.

The government hopes to roll the programme out to other states later.

Later, the government hopes to expand the programme to other states.

What are these agri-entrepreneurs going to do?

Once trained, these young professionals will work closely with farmers in their villages.

Their duties will include:

Helping farmers with soil testing

Better and modern farming methods explained

Help for farmers on using farm machinery

Connecting farmers to banks and government financial schemes

Help farmers find better markets for their products

Sharing Information on Government Agriculture Schemes

Promoting resource-efficient and soil-conserving agricultural practices

Much of this support will be available in farmers’ villages, so they don’t have to travel to government offices for assistance.

What does the farmer get?

The government hopes the scheme will facilitate and make farming more profitable.

Better gutesting, and improved access to machinery and financial support could help farmers reduce their farming costseir costs of farming and increase production.

The Ministry of Agriculture has set a number of targets for the programme:

Train 20,000 rural youth to become agri-entrepreneurs.

To touch the lives of more than 20 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Boost farmer incomes by at least 30%

Rise the production of rice, maize and potato by 15 to 20%

At least 20% of farmers participating in the scheme used regenerative agriculture techniques, which can improve soil health over time.

Whether the government achieves the outcomes will depend on how the scheme is implemented in practice.

What’s in it for young people in rural areas?

The scheme also seeks to create self-employment opportunities in villages.

Trained participants can make a living by providing agricultural services in their communities, rather than looking for jobs in urban areas. These will be a link between farmers, banks, agricultural experts and government departments.

The government believes the initiative will also promote entrepreneurship in rural areas and strengthen the village economy.

Will women be included in the programme?

Yes. The government says it wants more women to take part in the scheme.

Women entrepreneurs and Krishi Sakhis will play a key role in providing support for farming and improving agricultural practices in villages.

Who is financing the project?

The PRAGATI Project is being implemented with the support of various organisations, including:

PepsiCo Foundation

SBI Foundation

Gates Foundation

IDH

Heifer International

Environmental Defense Fund

Global Agri Entrepreneurship Academy

Sustainable Agriculture Foundations International Association

Agri Entrepreneur Growth Foundation

Transform Rural India Foundation

These organisations would assist in training, financial inclusion, technology support and market linkages.

How is the PRAGATI Scheme relevant?

Small and marginal farmers still lack access to adequate credit, efficient markets, mechanised equipment and skilled advice. This is accompanied by a large chunk of unemployment in the country.

The PRAGATI scheme is designed to address both issues through a single programme. It is the government’s wish to train agricultural professionals in the villages so that farmers will be well assisted and young people can make a career without leaving their villages.

If the programme delivers on its promises, it could translate into better farming practices, higher incomes and the creation of thousands of new jobs across rural India.

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