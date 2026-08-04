LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

The Centre has proposed sweeping changes to tax rules, foreign investment norms, electronics manufacturing incentives, business trusts, and digital payment regulations. Here's what the new legislation could change and why it matters.

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules
What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 16:44 IST

The Centre has brought in a new tax reform proposal, and this is more than just a routine amendment. The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, is a part of a bigger scheme that looks at attracting investment, increasing manufacturing in the country, enhancing tax certainty and making payment laws consistent with the growing digital economy of India. According to the government, the Bill is introduced when the global economy is faced with changing challenges and the legislative provisions are aimed to sustain stability in the economy and also provide stimulus for the growth of the digital economy. 
 
The Bill would repeal and replace the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. It is also aimed at amending the Income Tax Act, 2025; the Finance Act, 2026; and the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
 

What is the Tax and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026?

 
At its core, the bill introduces a bundle of tax and regulatory changes aimed at strengthening India’s proposition to manufacturers and investors, simultaneously alleviating the burden of compliance for businesses. Addressing the context: At a time when geopolitical tussles and interruptions across global supply chains are conjuring new economic headwinds, the proposed changes aim to brace the economy from external shocks and enhance our position from an ease-of-doing-business and greater investor certainty perspective, both domestically as well as internationally.
 
Rather than introducing a single tax reform, the bill combines several measures covering investment funds, electronics manufacturing, foreign investors, the diamond trade, business trusts and digital payments.
 

Simpler Rules For Offshore Investment Funds

 
The main proposal is for offshore investment funds and eligible fund managers.
 
The Bill seeks to simplify the conditions under the Income Tax Act, 2025, by reducing compliance requirements while retaining key safeguards. The objective is to make India a more competitive destination for global fund management activities and provide greater certainty to overseas investors looking at the country. 
 

Electronics Manufacturing Gets Longer Tax Window

 
The government has also proposed extending tax incentives for the electronics manufacturing sector. 
 
Under the proposal, foreign companies supplying capital goods, equipment and tooling to Indian contract manufacturers of specified electronic products will continue to enjoy tax exemptions until March 31, 2041, instead of the earlier deadline of 2030-31. 
 
The scope of eligible products has also been widened. The definition would now also include laptops, tablets, servers, hearables, wearables and related accessories along with existing categories, reflecting India’s growing ambitions to become a global electronics manufacturing hub.
 

Tax Relief For Foreign Investors 

 
Another notable proposal relates to foreign investment in government securities. 
 
The bill proposes to exempt from capital gains tax the sale, exchange or transfer of government securities, including interest income, by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements, subject to prescribed reporting requirements.
 
The move is expected to make Indian government bonds more attractive for overseas investors. 
 

Push For India’s diamond trade 

 
The bill also includes a provision to improve India’s position in the global diamond market.
 
It seeks to provide a tax exemption until March 31, 2041, for eligible foreign diamond mining companies, sight holders, brokers, aggregators and auction entities on income earned from the sale of rough diamonds through notified special zones. 
 

Business Trust Investors Get Relief

 
The bill proposes removing an existing restriction affecting business trusts. 
 
Opting for the new tax regime by the special purpose vehicle (SPV) could result in the loss of tax exemption on dividends for unit holders. The proposed amendment removes this restriction, providing relief to investors in these types of trust structures.
 

Changes To Rules For Digital Payments

 
Apart from tax provisions, the bill also proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. 
 
It removes references to the Income Tax Act from provisions relating to electronic modes of payment and empowers the central government to notify the modes of payment on which banks or payment system providers shall not charge any fees. The proposal provides the legal framework for the government to notify the electronic modes of payment that will be exempt from such charges.
 

Repealing the Existing Ordinance

 
The proposed law will formally replace the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, while validating all actions already taken under it.
 
The government said that the Bill also includes other tax proposals that came from stakeholder consultation after the Finance Act, 2026, to help repeal the Ordinance through a full Act of Parliament. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha along with the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026. The House would consider the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026, to alter the laws associated with record-keeping for banking. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha would present the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Also Read: Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules
Tags: home-hero-pos-7LawTax

RELATED News

This Pharma Stock Hit A 20% Upper Circuit; Why Investors Are Betting On More Than Just Q1 Earnings

Bank of India presents Rs. 71 lakh accidental insurance claim to family of SRK Exports employee

Justice Liberhan Dies: Who Was The Judge Whose Report Revealed Babri Majid Demolition Conspiracy?

Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

Can MDR Be Charged On UPI Again? Here’s What Government’s New Bill Proposes

LATEST NEWS

How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

Nohit Arora Honoured for Advancing Enterprise AI and Product Strategy

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

Mohun Bagan vs South United Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 Match Online and On TV In India?

After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’

Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules
What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules
What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules
What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

QUICK LINKS