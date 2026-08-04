What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

What is the Tax and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026?
Simpler Rules For Offshore Investment Funds
Electronics Manufacturing Gets Longer Tax Window
Tax Relief For Foreign Investors
Push For India’s diamond trade
Business Trust Investors Get Relief
Changes To Rules For Digital Payments
Repealing the Existing Ordinance
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.